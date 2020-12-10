If all goes as planned, the historic Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield will reopen to the public sometime in early 2021. The ongoing renovations to the downtown landmark will soon be finished, and money is now being raised for the new seats that will be installed inside of the theater. Once all of the work is finished, the city will once again be home to a premiere performance venue with state-of-the-art video and sound.
Swope Construction Company is currently in the process of putting the final touches on its part of the project, including carpeting. The ongoing renovation work is a project of the Bluefield Preservation Society. The $2.1 million renovation project began last year, thanks to successful fundraising efforts and a Shott Foundation matching grant.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin, also a board member of the preservation society, says a donor can sponsor a seat inside of the old theater for $500 and that includes a space for an engraving of whatever the sponsor chooses. The sponsorships cover the cost of the seats, which are specifically designed for the theater. Seat sponsorships can be mailed to Bluefield Preservation Society, PO Box 4044, Bluefield, WV 24701.
“It’s the final part of the renovation fundraising,” Martin said of the seat sponsorship. “This will help get everything complete and paid for.”
The newly renovated Granada opened in 1928 and served countless area residents over the decades before it was closed in the late 1970s. An actual reopening date will depend upon the pandemic, but as far as the renovation project is concerned, Martin says all of the work should be finished by the first quarter of 2021, including the restoration of the original organ that was used when the theater first opened.
Once it is reopened, the theater will have 530 seats in the main area, according to Julie Hurley, vice president of the Bluefield Preservation Society.
“We have tried to recover authenticity every way we can,” she said, adding that the seats will be a little wider than the original and have cupholders available. She says above the tiered seating will be tables and chairs for a dinner theater and catering kitchen.
Once it is reopened, the theater will primarily feature cinema, but also host live performance concerts, live theater and local productions. Movies will include classics, independent, foreign films and documentaries. Hurley says the digital visual and sound equipment for films and the sound system for performances will be state of the art.
News of the pending completion of this long-planned renovation project is certainly welcomed.
The idea of being able to watch a movie in this downtown landmark sometime in 2021 — once pandemic restrictions are lifted — is certainly exciting.
The volunteer members of the Bluefield Preservation Society are to be applauded for their efforts and their perseverance in working to restore the old Granada. The reopening of this downtown landmark is a critical component to the ongoing revitalization efforts in the city’s downtown area.
We look forward to brighter days ahead in 2021, including the long-awaited reopening of the newly renovated Granada Theater.
