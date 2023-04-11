Now that the AMC Theater at the Mercer Mall is closed, more area residents are experiencing movies on the big screen at Bluefield’s historic Granada Theater. That experience will be further enhanced when the new Raleigh Street Cinemas located on the ground floor of the Granda building are opened.
That opening is currently slated for late May or early June. Until then, first run movies are still being played at the Granda. For example, the downtown Bluefield landmark is one of only 500 venues chosen nationwide to screen the critically acclaimed “Little Richard: I Am Everything.”
The movie opens today at the Granada. The documentary from Lisa Cortés explores the legacy of Little Richard and how massive his impact was on the future of rock & roll.
Also known as the original King of Rock and Roll, Little Richard, whose full name was Richard Wayne Penniman, has a Bluefield connection. Little Richard performed at the Bluefield Auditorium on May 6, 1957, and sang hits such as “Tutti Frutti,” “Lucille” and “Long Tall Sally.” While in Bluefield, he stayed at Hotel Thelma on the North Side.
Another first-run movie currently playing at the Granada is “Air,” which tells the story of the development of the Air Jordan sneaker before Michael Jordan became a superstar.
Of course, there is more than just movies at the Granada. According to the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corp (BARC), the Charleston Ballet will be performing at the complex on May 7.
Nicole Thompson, program manager for BARC, said the May 7 event will be one of the few performances in Bluefield of a professional ballet company. The Charleston Ballet is the official West Virginia State Ballet.
The Charleston Ballet first performed in 1956 and has presented more than 175 original works.
The Charleston Ballet’s upcoming performance is another showcase event for the Granada.
There will be much to do and see at the Granada Theater in the weeks ahead. If you haven’t been to the Granada yet, now is the perfect time to discover the newly renovated gem located in downtown Bluefield.
