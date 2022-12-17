A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a column by James H. “Smokey” Shott about Elon Musk’s release of the so-called “Twitter Files:”
• Mr. Musk was a hero to the left about three or four years ago. Now he is hated because he is restoring free speech and releasing information — Richard G.
• So there was bias within Twitter. That’s no surprise. It would be interesting to see the Fox News files or the Newsmax files. Bias goes both ways — Michael H.
• Who decides? — Loretta M.
On the question of whether area residents watch television award shows :
• No! — Bill S.
• No — Ernie B.
• I skip through it. I like to watch the memorial thing — Joe H.
• Nope, not anymore, too liberal for this old man! — Larry T.
On a story about the G-Men of Graham High School winning their fifth state title, this one in Class 2, at Salem Stadium:
• Congratulations — Amanda B.
• So proud of all of you! I love Graham and this was so deserved — Debbie B.
• Congratulations to the G-Men. Coach Palmer has done such a great job with the entire program and community. Everyone has bought in and it really shows. Fifth title and it could have been more. This 10 year run has been impressive and it’s not going to slow down soon — Wesley B.
• Congratulations — Sue K.
• Great job. Everyone in the community is proud. Most people don’t know coach Palmer was best football player back in day, was Graham’s leading player — Jon B.
• Congratulations. Keep up the amazing work — Leonard G.
• Love it — Carl H.
• Good job G-Men — Bobby S.
• Congratulations to the G-Men on your state title and to your perfect season. I am so excited for you all and your accomplishments. You so deserved this. From a Blue Tornado Fan — Sharon M.
• Congratulations G-men! Way to go Tony Palmer I’m happy for you guys — Deanna M.
• Congrats Tony Palmer and the G-Men — Buck L.
• Congratulations from Appomattox — Charles W.
On a story about President Joe Biden swapping WNBA star Brittney Griner with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap:
• The photo opp was better for Biden with the athlete than the Marine. That’s all he cared about — George S.
• Nope! I’m glad she’s home but we gave up “the merchant of death” for her! We should have got her and the Marine for that! I told my wife right after she was arrested “I guarantee you, she will be out by Christmas!” — Larry T.
• I don’t know why anyone would have a complaint. We get back some basketball player that didn’t listen to her handlers and we give up a maximum security foreign prisoner that costs the taxpayers about 60 grand a year. And that Russian prisoner will “disappear” forever within a week because he was captured and humiliated Putin — Joe H.
• Russia called the shots. One. Or none. Paul Whelan has been detained since 2018 — Deb M.
On a column by Charles Owens about the challenges of driving U.S. Route 52:
• I made a trip down 52 this week to Iaeger. Left their 30 years ago. Time hasn’t changed anything, bad roads, no place to pass, slow traffic, poor cell phone service. The forgotten county in W.Va. — Vern B.
On a story about law enforcement officials asked for calm and patience in the wake of the death of a 14-year-old Princeton girl.
• Time would be better spent documenting problems with the agencies responsible for protecting children. Also, when case goes to court, need to fill the courtroom so officials are aware of the public interest and most importantly — no plea bargains! — Bill S.
