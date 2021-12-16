Bluefield State College has achieved another milestone with the recent announcement that the college will offer its first ever master’s degree program in the spring. It’s an important development for the college, setting the stage for eventual university status.
The Higher Education Policy Commission approved the college’s Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program last week, a move that will allow Bluefield State to launch its first graduate degree program in the college’s 126-year history.
“By offering a graduate program, Bluefield State can now begin the process for pursuing university status,” BSC President Robin Capehart said during the master’s degree announcement.
That master’s degree program will be interactive with a hybrid format of online courses and seat time, according to Capehart.
It will also allow the college to build upon the fully accredited undergraduate programs in the W. Paul Cole, Jr. School of Business.
The MBA program is designed for both business and non-business majors, and will be offered in an accelerated format with courses provided primarily through online delivery. Students will be able to complete the 36-credit hour program in as little as 12 months. The Master of Business Administration program will be offered beginning in the spring semester.
Southern West Virginia employers recently surveyed by the Cole School of Business expressed strong support for the program, the college said in its announcement, adding that the local businesses saw Bluefield State’s master’s degree program as a valuable way to help current employees strengthen their skills and facilitate the recruitment of new employees seeking to further their education while continuing to work.
The next step for the college will be to seek program-specific accreditation of the MBA program as soon as possible. The Cole School of Business undergraduate business program is already nationally accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.
The approval of the master’s degree program is another big win for Bluefield State College. It’s also an important step toward achieving university status, a worthy goal that college officials are still working toward.
By being able to offer graduate level courses, the college also should be able to expand its student enrollment while also meeting the needs of the region’s workforce.
