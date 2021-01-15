One would be arguably hard pressed to find a lot of good things to say about the year 2020. However, there were some noteworthy accomplishments to come out of that otherwise dark year, including a local win for the environment.
New records for recycling were set in 2020 for Mercer County, so much that officials are now hoping to expand local recycling efforts in 2021.
While exact collection figures are not yet available, the county set new records in 2020 for the collection of cardboard, plastics and other recycling materials. That’s why officials are hoping to add an additional vehicle and worker this year to boost local recycling efforts.
According to County Administrator Vicky Reed, officials are planning to apply for a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection grant to fund the additional vehicle and worker.
“We don’t have the dollar amount yet,” Reed told the Daily Telegraph last week. “As soon as we get the application, we’ll get quotes on another truck, and see about the salary it would take to hire another person.”
The county also would like to set up another recycling bin, according to County Commissioner Greg Puckett. He says that holiday gift giving and large amounts of cardboard and plastics means there is an increased number of materials to recycle during this time of the year.
Recyclable materials can be dropped off at the recycling center at the Mercer County Landfill. Bins placed at the center’s front door allow visitors to drop off their recycling materials and leave, Puckett said.
“I think people know that recycling is available and they will find where the truck is and be able to drop things off on a regular basis,” he said.
We, too, are pleased to see an uptick in recycling, and welcome efforts to expand the county’s recycling program.
Recycling is good for the environment. It is a practice that more citizens and businesses should take up. It helps in getting unwanted litter and junk off our roadways and back into useful service.
Recycling also frees up space at the Mercer County Landfill and reduces costs for the public at large. Simply put recycling is the responsible thing to do.
