Farewell, and might we say good riddance, dear 2020.
You were certainly a dreadful year, and one that will not soon be forgotten.
History tells us that a global pandemic comes once every 100 years. And just like clockwork, 102 years after the deadly influenza pandemic of 1918-1919, came the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, which is now rolling into 2021.
Today, with more than 320,000 lives lost, the pandemic is still raging. Locally, 52 people have died to date in Mercer County of COVID-19, along with 19 in Tazewell County, six in Bland County, 24 in Buchanan County, six in McDowell County and two in Giles County.
Every life lost to this virus is one too many.
Now our only hospital in Mercer County is reaching capacity in terms of COVID-19 patients. If the number of those sickened by the virus continues to rise, we face the risk of our local health care system being overwhelmed.
Sadly, as we take that next big step in life into the year 2021, the pandemic will still be with us. And the virus death toll will continue to rise even as more Americans become vaccinated. Herd immunity is still months away.
As has been the case for most of our pandemic-disrupted year, almost all events and activities normally associated with the arrival of a new year have been canceled. There will be no ball drop in Princeton tonight, although a virtual online celebration is planned, and no lemon drop in downtown Bluefield.
A curfew remains in effect in Virginia, so all bars and restaurants must close by midnight tonight and stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m. Neighboring West Virginia doesn’t have a curfew, but those who plan to assemble tonight at private parties or gatherings should exercise extreme caution, lest they too become infected tonight and carry the virus with them into the new year.
If a global pandemic wasn’t enough, 2020 also brought us a politically charged presidential impeachment, violent riots and looting in American streets, state-ordered shutdowns of businesses small and large, home schooling for all, a bewildering push by the political left to defund the police, the loss of one of Mercer County’s two hospitals, growing social unrest, murder hornets, cicadas close to home and swarms of locust across the globe, and — how can we forget — mask mandates.
Everything that could go wrong in 2020 did go wrong.
Let’s don’t mince words here. It was one hell of a year.
Goodbye 2020. Future history books will have plenty to say about you. And most of it won’t be good.
It won’t be a normal New Year’s Eve tonight, but that’s OK. Nothing about 2020 has been normal.
Stay safe tonight and please stay at home. If you must go out, remember to mask up and to practice social distancing. And please don’t drink and drive.
Ready or not, here we come 2021. We expect you to be a marked improvement over 2020.
