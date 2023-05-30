Area residents will be pleased to hear that the water and sewer infrastructure improvement project along College Avenue in Bluefield is inching closer toward completion.
College Avenue is one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, and the infrastructure project has led to a number of detours and delays for motorists. But that work is slowly winding down.
According to officials with the city and West Virginia American Water Company, the ongoing work to replace water mains along College Avenue in Bluefield could be completed by the end of June.
The installation of the new sewer lines on College Avenue has already been completed, according to City Manager Cecil Marson.
The remaining water line work to be finished involves the replacement of 1,450 feet of 8-inch pipe and 600 feet of 12-inch pipe. West Virginia American Water Company is hoping to have that work completed by the end of June, according to Megan Hannah, senior manager of government and external affairs for the company.
Customers impacted by the water main replacement project will be notified via a flyer about the project and any corresponding traffic changes or delays. The letter will include a local contact for questions, according to the company.
College Avenue is a primary passageway for visitors into the city. It’s also a popular walking and biking destination for all ages, including college students from nearby Bluefield University. So the infrastructure upgrade project is of great importance. Families living along College Avenue also will be direct beneficiaries of the project with modern water and sewer lines now connected to their properties.
Until all of the work is finished later next month, motorists navigating College Avenue in the city should continue to exercise caution and prepare for delays. Remember to obey all traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.
