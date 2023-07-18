There was some good news for property owners to come out of last Tuesday’s meeting of the Bluefield Board of Directors.
Bluefield Fire Chief Chad Bailey informed the board that the city has garnered a lower ISO (Insurance Service Office) rating. This is a welcomed development for Bluefield, and speaks well for the level of fire protection provided to the city and its citizens.
An ISO rating ranks the capabilities of a community’s fire department response and is used by most insurance companies when they calculate their premiums.
The ISO collects data about the quality of a communities’ fire protection and then assigns it a number between one and 10, with Class 1 indicating superior fire protection and Class 10 showing that the community’s property fire protection fails to meet minimum ISO criteria.
Bluefield had previously been ranked with a Class 4 ISO rating. But effective October of this year, the city’s ISO rating will improve to a Class 3.
That’s good news for everyone, including citizens and business owners who could see lower home insurance ratings this fall as a result of the new classification.
“It’s been a while since our last rating,” Bailey said. “Because COVID slowed it down. We were a Class 4 fire department. They grade from one to 10 with 10 being no fire department and one being the best fire department. We are now a Class 3. We are moving in the right direction.”
While it will depend upon individual home insurance policies, some companies may offer a lower home and business insurance rate to citizens and business owners in the city as a result of the improved ISO rating, according to Bailey and City Manager Cecil Marson.
With the new Class 3 rating, the Bluefield Fire Department is inching closer to the top fire protection designation.
This is another good news story for Bluefield that deserves to be told.
It’s also a reminder to citizens of Bluefield that we have a first-class fire department that is ready to respond when a blaze, or other emergency, occurs.
Congratulations to all involved in helping to secure this improved ISO rating for the city.
