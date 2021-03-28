In a welcomed sign of better days ahead, new business growth and economic activity continues to be reported across the region.
In the last week alone, two new economic development announcements were made, including a new tenant at the old Magic Mart distribution center in Bluefield, Va., and a new tenant for the Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Park. Plus the new Gabe’s retail store opened in Bluefield at the former Kmart site.
KTI LTD, a transportation and logistics provider based out of Pulaski, Va., confirmed last week that it is moving into the former Magic Mart distribution center site in Bluefield, Va.
The company is a family-owned business which was started by industrial engineer Leland King in 1995. It has locations in North Carolina, Pulaski and now Bluefield, Va. KTI will provide flexible storage solutions as well as office space for area manufacturers and businesses who are in need of additional space for the short or long-term, according to Kristi Birchfield, business development and marketing specialist for KTI.
“We just recently got into the building,” Birchfield told the Daily Telegraph. “So now we are going to start looking for people who need warehouse space and transportation services.”
Birchfield said the number of KTI employees who are stationed at the Bluefield location will depend upon how much space is filled up.
Also in Tazewell County, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority announced last week that Bruneaux Bait, a manufacturer of eco-friendly crawfish and crab bait used in Louisiana fishing traps, will be opening at the Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Park, which is located near Bluefield, Va. The company will create up to 12 full-time jobs manufacturing bait used for crayfish and crab fishing.
VCEDA approved up to a $400,000 loan to the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority to finance site development, site grading, building construction, the installation and extension of utilities and other improvements to assist with the expansion of Bruneaux Bait to its new location at the Bluestone.
On Saturday, retailer Gabe’s celebrated its grand opening at the Cumberland Crossing Shopping Center in Bluefield. The new store will create up to 75 jobs for the area.
In addition to KTI, Bruneaux Bait and Gabe’s, other recent new business announcements include:
• The announcement that Goodwill also will be opening a retail store and donation site at another section of the former Kmart, adjacent to Gabe’s.
• The sale of the former Blue Prince Plaza in Green Valley, and the announcement that firm commitments were already in place for new tenants at the old shopping center.
• The opening of the new Southwest Virginia Community College Center in Bluefield, Va.
• The addition of a new True Value hardware store at the former Save-A-Lot site in Brushfork.
• The start of construction on the new $2.7 million transfer station project on Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield.
• The announcement by the Mercer County Board of Education that it intends to build a new multi-million dollar school to serve students in the Brushfork and Bluewell communities.
• The announcement that the number of employees working at Intuit in Bluefield is now up to 250 and that those workers will soon be relocating to the new downtown Prosperity Hub once ongoing renovations to the former Summit Bank building are completed.
We applaud and welcome all of the new business arrivals and economic development announcements for our region.
These are certainly exciting times. All of the business activity we are seeing right now would suggest that a long-awaited economic resurgence for the region is finally underway.
The new jobs, and tax revenue, that is being created as a result of these new developments provides hope for a brighter future.
We anticipate additional announcements in the weeks and months ahead.
