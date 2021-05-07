I don’t recall the first time it happened, but a behavior that I once considered quite rude took over and has never stopped.
And I don’t feel the least bit bad about it. In fact, I don’t even consider it rude at all. But, of course, context matters.
It is the act of answering the phone and hanging up on someone.
No, I don’t mean friends or family or work related calls or other legitimate reasons to call. I mean a stranger calling basically at random and trying to sell you something.
When telemarketing first started, though, I would actually have a conversation with the people and politely turn down whatever it was they wanted to sell me.
That was the way I was raised.
Most of us who were born before or during the early days of Generation X were most likely taught the same thing, and that was to be polite. Well, we had to be. We really had no choice in the matter considering the consequences.
Rudeness was not tolerated because such behavior was evidence of not only an inferior character but also of an inadequate upbringing.
In other words, it put parents in a bad light as not being very good parents.
Those parents were raised the same way of course, and I clearly remember my grandmother saying you should always be nice to people. She certainly was.
A little anger was tolerated, maybe even a bit of impoliteness, if it all made sense in context and was followed by an apology. But take it too far, well, that was not a good idea.
With that in mind, it is easy to understand why many of us from that generation of good manners carried over the politeness into adulthood.
But I, along with many others I suppose, ran into a roadblock with good manners when it came to telephone conversations.
When they first started, I was polite, mainly because, well, they were trying to make a living and meant no harm, so I tried to treat them with a little kindness.
But as we all know, the calls became more frequent and the callers not so nice themselves sometimes.
In fact, the call that may have done for it me was one I received on a Sunday morning, about 9:30. Yep, on a Sunday morning a guy called wanting to try to talk me into buying something. I don’t remember what.
I was not polite to him at all and gave him a piece of my mind for calling on a Sunday morning.
I also remember calls when they used my first name as if they knew me, asking me how I was doing, then pitching a product.
At some point, I started hanging up straightaway when I realized what the call was about.
Yes, it went against my grain to do that, but enough was enough.
Cell phones provided a brief respite, but now they come through that way as well, prompting me not to even answer the phone if it’s a number I don’t recognize. However, that can be tricky and I have missed some calls from people I know, but thankfully they left a message.
As we look around now, though, unprovoked rudeness can be seen everywhere, from people in front of me checking out at the grocery store being rude to cashiers for no apparent reason to kids talking back to parents, or to anyone for that matter.
It is shameful, or at least it is to many of us.
One of the many things we learned growing up was the simple message of The Golden Rule: treat others the way you want to be treated.
Times may change, and in many ways they certainly change for the best. Yes, I like technology and the amazing things it can do for us. I like all the advances in medicine and science.
But human nature remains the same as it has always been, and the Golden Rule applies just as well now as it did when Jesus said it in the Sermon on the Mount about 2,000 years ago.
A little kindness still goes a long way.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.