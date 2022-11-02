If you are someone who doesn’t have a general interest in politics, the next couple of days might be difficult for you.
The high-profile Nov. 8 midterm election is now only seven days away. And there is plenty of campaigning and old-fashioned mudslinging going on. So the odds are pretty good that no matter what you do, or where you go, you will likely be hearing something about the election.
Unless you don’t pick-up the newspaper. Unless you don’t turn on your television or radio. Unless you avoid social media for the next seven days. Oh, and you will also need to avoid other people who tend to talk about politics.
That’s a lot easier said than done. Correct?
Oddly enough, I come across people from time to time who are apolitical. They don’t know who their delegate or senator is in Charleston, Richmond or Washington. They don’t know who their mayor, city council member, county commissioner or county supervisor is. Nor do they care.
If you try to engage them in a conversation about decisions made by federal lawmakers in Washington, or the job performance of the president, they will quickly tell you they don’t care or talk about politics.
At a normal time in history, I could see this being a valid argument for some people to make.
But how could you be apolitical, and not have a desire to vote, after everything we’ve endured over the last two years and 11 months. Remember 2020, and everything that has happened since then? How could you not want to talk about the negative impact of state-ordered business closures, the oddity of stay-at-home-orders, the toxicity of mask mandates and the mad spending spree that Washington lawmakers have been on ever since? Why wouldn’t you want to talk about inflation, high gas prices and the soaring cost of everyday life?
Isn’t that enough for someone to want to vote?
Gosh, the price of just about everything keeps climbing. This affects most people — whether they want to talk about it or not.
Yet there are still some people out there who won’t bother voting next week. Some haven’t even made an effort to register to vote.
If bad politics stemming from a global pandemic and raging inflation isn’t enough to motivate someone to cast a ballot, I don’t know what else will.
Personally, I hope everyone votes next week. Not just in West Virginia and Virginia, but across the nation and all of the battleground states in between.
And for the folks out there who will try to avoid the election between now and Nov. 8, all I can say is good luck.
More than likely you will come across someone — either in the real world or the virtual online world — who is complaining about some politician somewhere.
It’s also likely that you will encounter several political signs along the road on the drive home or to work.
Who knows, maybe even a politician looking for votes will come knocking on your door.
Most politicians — both Republicans and Democrats — have been mostly avoiding the door-to-door campaign tactic ever since COVID-19 and its many sub variants became a part of our collective narrative. However, I’m sure someone somewhere is still doing this.
Here in the news business, it is impossible to avoid the election. In fact, it’s our job to help keep you informed about when you will be voting, and who the candidates are on the ballot.
You will likely find stories about the election from us, not only in the print edition and E-Edition of the newspaper, but also in the newsfeed on your social media account.
I hope you are an informed voter. I hope you are keeping up with the election. I also hope you are concerned about the future of West Virginia, Virginia and our nation.
But it is important to remember that you can only have a say in the future of our region, our states and our country by voting.
If you don’t vote, you don’t have a right to gripe or complain about things on social media.
And for the folks who claim they aren’t interested in politics, I can only hope that they actually vote.
Vote. Vote with a mask on if that is what you prefer. Just vote.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.