Hats off to the City of Bluefield for the Community Christmas tree displayed on Princeton Ave.
With our nation challenged like never before, it is refreshing to watch the spectacular light show as part of this display. This decoration mimics that of New York or any major city decoration.
With the Festival of Lights and the tree, the City is laced with holiday spirit and hope for a better tomorrow.
George Moskoll,
Bluefield
