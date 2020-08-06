I had three friends who made the decision to end their lives. Each of them was a Christian. Might seem unusual for a Christian to do so but they had their reasons. Truthfully, we are human; and thankfully God understands and the family has hope in His love, grace and mercy. As in any situation, unless we experience it we cannot relate. While I had good advice and help from certain doctors and counselors; after leaving the office of others I felt that they were the ones who needed the help, not me, because of the way I was treated and for what they said. I’ve heard people say that suicide does not leave time for repentance. Truthfully, we possibly all have sin we need to repent of and might take to our graves for not having knowingly done so. Thus it is not for us to cast stones and pass judgment. I admit I have wondered if suicide is a sin or not at times. One thing I do know is that it is a result of a bad situation that leads to extreme emotional distress that obviously isn’t always controllable.. Yes, correct medicine can and does help; but the best advice I ever received in my struggle to be OK was when an African American female aide at a hospital said to me, “God loves you.” I had never heard this before.
Bruce Barilla,
Bluefield
