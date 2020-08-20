Tazewell County leaders are advocating for a $2,500 fine, along with the possibility of jail time, for those individuals who are caught illegally dumping trash in the county.
If that is what it takes to stem the inexplicable rise in illegal trash dumps in the county, then so be it.
Littering is never acceptable, and certainly not during a pandemic.
That’s why officials are taking a tougher stance on litter. The county Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance earlier this month that increases litter fines in the county from $1,000 to $2,500, along with the possibility of offenders facing up to 12 months in jail.
Unfortunately, littering and the number of illegal trash dumps in the county has increased during the pandemic.
Another factor aggravating the situation is that more garbage is being brought from outside of Tazewell County and dumped at convenience stations that are meant for county residents, according to Charlie Stacy, the board’s Eastern District supervisor. Some of those individuals caught on video who have been illegally dumping trash at the Virginia-side convenience stations are from neighboring West Virginia.
No, in case you are wondering, residents of West Virginia are not allowed to dump trash at the Virginia-side convenience stations.
There are five convenience stations, also sometimes referred to as transfer stations, spread throughout the county. Tazewell County residents who don’t live near the landfill are allowed to dispose of their garbage at these sites free of charge. That way they don’t have to drive to the landfill, near Tazewell, to dispose of their garbage.
Stacy says there are also instances of out-of-state visitors who are dumping trash at the transfer sites. If the gates are closed, they still dump it. Commercial contractors that should be using the county landfill also have been caught dumping at the convenience areas, too.
“When we started putting up cameras, we started seeing a lot of West Virginia tags,” Stacy said.
Sometimes the piles of trash and garbage bags stacked outside of the transfer station gates are so high, the facility operators have trouble opening the gates in the morning, Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said.
According to Hieatt, investigators are actively seeking violators and that several investigations are currently underway.
Good. Those who are defacing our roadsides and communities during the pandemic with unwanted litter need to be penalized to the maximum extent of the law. These illegal dumps are an unacceptable blight that permeates our otherwise beautiful region.
When faced with the possibility of a $2,500 fine, it is our hope that others may actually stop and think twice now before committing the act of littering.
