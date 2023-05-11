I’ve been hearing a lot lately about the growing use of A.I., or artificial intelligence, to do everything from handle manufacturing to churning out artwork.
It’s been suggested in comic strips and commercials that kids could use A.I. to do their homework. I’ve heard even more talk about A.I. gradually taking over even more jobs.
Over the years, science fiction authors like the late Arthur C. Clarke have been warning about how getting dependent on A.I. could have undesirable and even deadly consequences. He illustrated those dangers when he wrote the story for the classic movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Believe me, that movie isn’t action packed. There are no space battles or villains waiving around glowing swords. This movie’s villain, if you can call him or it a villain, is the supercomputer HAL 9000.
In the movie, HAL is the computer guiding and managing the spaceship Discovery’s journey to Jupiter. HAL manages everything from communications with Earth to operating the ship’s nuclear reactors. As one of the astronauts aboard Discovery later remarks, “there’s not a system in this ship he’s not tied into.”
HAL is supposedly flawless. He’s never made a mistake, but there’s a slight glitch in him that turns deadly. I’m not going to describe the problem, but HAL decides that he has to murder the crew if Discovery’s mission is to succeed.
The fact that HAL operates the entire ship makes his killing spree quiet and all too easy. Only the one surviving astronaut’s brave and desperate gambit keeps HAL from succeeding.
I think Clarke was warning that while A.I. can be useful and handle tasks that would overwhelm even the smartest human, giving it too much control could be dangerous.
In the “Terminator” movie series featuring Arnold Swarzengger as a killer cyborg, a supercomputer called SKYNET is given control of America’s nuclear arsenal. I’m sure everyone’s figured out what happens next. A similar situation happens in the 1980s movie “War Games” when a kid looking for new video games hacks into a supercomputer given control of America’s nuclear missiles and almost starts World War III.
I’d like to think that the ability to wipe out the planet won’t be handed over to a computer, but one never knows.
Getting too dependent on A.I. is another possible drawback. In one episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” a malfunction knocks out the sickbay’s A.I. medical equipment. Nurses suddenly can’t do even simple things like bandage a cut.
The ship’s frustrated doctor has to show her team how to do even simple procedures because they’re so used to the machines handling those things.
This problem goes back to students using A.I. programs to write their term papers and handle other assignments. Years ago, I taught an essay class to freshmen students. I soon had to face the fact that some of these young people could barely write a paragraph, never mind a full argumentative essay.
They never had to write essays in high school, but now they were in a university where just about every class required essay writing. Even the math professors wanted essays.
If A.I. essay writing programs become readily available, I see the lack of writing skill becoming a real problem.
Kids will argue that they don’t need to learn about writing if an app on their cellphones can do the job instead. There are already programs that help writers clean up their work and I suspect students are using them now.
The temptation to use A.I. for writing and other tasks is understandable, but what happens when A.I. pulls a HAL 9000 and decides not to work? I can see some future hacker organizing what amounts to an A.I. strike.
What will we do if A.I. didn’t work anymore? Maybe we’ll actually have to relearn how to do things ourselves.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
