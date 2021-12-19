Motorists traveling Princeton Avenue in Bluefield have commented in recent weeks on the lack of visible work at the Grant Street Bridge construction site. As it turns out, work on the bridge replacement project is at a standstill, and city officials are once again blaming Norfolk Southern for the lack of progress.
During a meeting last week of the Bluefield Board of Directors, city engineer Kerry Stauffer said the railroad has yet to sign off on the work that will impact the tracks below the bridge.
The $10 million project to replace the dilapidated bridge, which started earlier this year following prolonged negotiations between the city and the railroad, is dependent on Norfolk Southern clearing the way to demolish the 80-year-old bridge over its tracks.
One small section on the north side of the bridge was taken down months ago, but that was because it was not over a track, Stauffer said, adding that Norfolk Southern has to complete an in-house permitting process, a necessary first step for the bridge removal that has yet to be completed by the railroad.
“That has been the delay,” Stauffer told the city board. “You should have already seen work on the abutment (Princeton Avenue side) this week, but that has been pushed back again.”
City Manager Cecil Marson said the work was originally scheduled to be finished by the summer, but that schedule may now be in doubt. He said discussions with Norfolk Southern are continuing.
“It is a back and forth,” Marson said of the talks with the railroad.
“The DOH (state Department of Highways) is frustrated with the process as well with the lack of cooperation with the railroad,” Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said, adding that delays may push the cost of the bridge replacement project up as well.
Good grief.
We thought all of this was resolved last year following the back and forth negotiations between the city and the railroad, talks that ultimately involved politicians as well, including Gov. Jim Justice.
Justice visited the city in October 2020 to announce that a combination of state and federal funding had been found for the bridge replacement project after state engineers determined that a repair of the existing bridge wasn’t feasible.
Norfolk Southern, at the time, also agreed to contribute $500,000 to the project and to relinquish ownership of the bridge to the city. However, that work is dependent on cooperation by the railroad in closing certain tracks below the bridge.
The original bridge, built in 1941, was closed in June 2019 after failing a state safety inspection. The structure provides a vital link from the North End and East Side to Princeton Avenue. Its closure has negatively impacted many citizens in the city, which is why officials were hoping to have the new bridge constructed in a timely manner.
A $8 million contract was awarded earlier this year for the bridge replacement effort.
So why is this project once again at a standstill?
Norfolk Southern needs to be a good corporate neighbor, and to work closely with the city and the state Department of Highways on the bridge-replacement contract.
Nothing good can come from slowing down work on this long-awaited and vital infrastructure upgrade.
All parties involved need to prioritize this project.
Further delays at this point are simply unacceptable.
Get it done.
