With the threatened loss of our two local baseball teams, I think we all should act as we did for the contest naming Mitchell Stadium best in the US. Please contact your respective Major League Team at their respective web sites urging them not to suspend affiliation. And if we are fortunate enough to keep our teams, please support them.
The games are so much fun, great food and cheap entertainment for the whole family. We in Mercer County are one of the very few counties in the country with two Rookie League teams. An evening at either one of our beautiful fields allows your and your family a get away from our hectic daily routines.
Contact your respective Major League Teams more than once. The squeaky wheel gets the grease.
Mike Eades,
Princeton
