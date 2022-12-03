Time to start the car. Thanksgiving noon meal done at Derek and Carrie’s, we all felt thankful for having such a fine family and flavorful food. It was one of those rare days when all seemed right with the world. After a restful night at the first stop and a tasty repast, Nana and I looked forward to moving on from Christiansburg to Farmville. Since we hoped to get a start at mid-day, it seemed likely that traffic would be minimal for such a bustling holiday time.
As Ady and Braxton, granddaughter and grandson, respectively, said their goodbyes to Nana, I, being my usual antsy self, made certain all the luggage was packed securely since we would be spending another day away from the farm. All seemed well and there was even some time for self-reflection. Weather-wise, blue sky and sunlight beamed down from every direction on the compass. There was a slight breeze, just enough to make the day perfect.
That matched perfectly well with the vehicle. Just days before, we had some touch-up work done. Detailed from bumper to bumper, the old buggy sparkled. Braxton, having had a chance to pick up some spare change, had just finished going over the windows, windshield and rear deck so there was neither spot nor speck on any glass. I do like that car because it has never given a single problem of any kind.
Key in, motor purring, seats gently heated — ready to move on down I-81 with a full fuel tank, tires at exact 32-pound pressure (nitrogen filled, not just plain old air!), and all the fluids right up to the caps. Nothing could possibly go wrong. Right?
Wrong. As we settled in for a long winter’s ride, the gear shift slid smoothly forward with no sound and no gears being changed. Only “Park” registered. It was as if we were back at the Thanksgiving table with pictures of food that could not be eaten on the plates.
We (I) could think of only one thing to do – panic. Had Braxton triggered the anti-theft when he cleaned the glasses, having unlocked the doors with the digital key code? No. Was the entire electrical system offline? No. Had everything leaked out of the engine? No.
By then, the usual second thing to do had occurred. I called Gerry McCann, who has been my “go to guy” for highway rescue these many years. Gerry said since the car was close to the dealership, he would send a rollback early next morning and get our transportation in the shop. Steve Akers, as he always is, would be ready to make those calls and arrange for the details to be taken care of.
Still, we had another visit planned and no car. Carrie had to work. Derek graciously said we could take his car, even though that would leave him without a vehicle. He was not worried, since Carrie would be a phone call away. OK. Quickly, I started unloading and loading. Ady, Braxton and Derek scurried around, cleaning, moving, rearranging so that within half an hour, the two cars had been made ready.
After a few hugs and some head-shaking, off we went. Well, almost. Our regular car had been full, but now we had to stop again but a nearby nationwide convenience store had a gasoline promotion with a dollar off per gallon and we made a bee line for the pump. It was as easy as insert and remove the card before adding a few gallons to the tank.
The trip itself was uneventful. Sure enough, traffic was light. Warm sunshine raised our spirits and we arrived a couple of hours later at Tim and Hollie’s. Jonathan, Tyler and Will were waiting. Hallie had already come home from her job in Georgia so we proceeded to have our second meal of the day. I provided all the details about the mishap. Thankfully, the television worked perfectly and Tyler adjusted the set to the mid-afternoon football game. After a shaky start the Dallas Cowboys rolled to the win which, I was certain, would help me relax and sleep better.
Next morning the sun had disappeared behind rain clouds but we said our good-byes and headed back. We spent another night in C-Burg, found Gerry at the dealership and exchanged war stories about our cars and health. Steve had the loaner ready, the guys at the shop were playing catch up but assured me that we would soon have the problem solved.
By nightfall we were home. Work started back Monday on schedule and before the day ended, Josh from the shop called to say our regular car — the one we had faithfully made payments on — was road ready. With rain on the horizon, I decided to dash down from Bluefield after school before the weather changed. It was an easy trip. The car itself was indeed ready. You are wondering about the bill, aren’t you?
Oh, joy! The bushing and linkage to the transmission was part of a recall notice we had already checked on and although recalls never affect anyone, this one did but Ford Motor Company paid the damages.
After a few handshakes, several smiles and lots of laughter, we exchanged keys and cars before parting.
It was a great reason to be thankful once again in 2022, considering we were not on the highway when the gear slipped away and no one was hurt in any way.
And the gear shift continues to work just fine, thanks.
