Here is a timely idea. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is asking the Virginia General Assembly to approve his plan for a gas tax holiday in the Commonwealth.
The Republican governor announced last week that he would send a bill to the General Assembly for its upcoming special session to suspend Virginia’s gas tax for three months. Youngkin proposes using more than $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues to support the gas tax holiday.
Data released last week by the Virginia Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a 38.8 percent surge, year over year, in the gasoline index, and inflation on all items is at a 40-year high, the governor’s office said.
“Inflation, especially in energy and gasoline, is increasing because of failed policies by the current presidential administration that constrain domestic supply,” Youngkin said. “In addition, the conflict in Ukraine is further exacerbating the problem. These rising gas prices are hurting Virginians, and we need to do something about it. The Commonwealth Transportation fund has over $1 billion more revenue than anticipated this year and next, from the taxes paid by the people of Virginia. This bill gives money back to them in the form of a gas tax holiday.”
Youngkin’s proposal would suspend the state’s motor vehicle fuels tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel, for three months, May, June, and July, and phase it back in slowly in August and September. Youngkin’s plan also would cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than two percent per year to further protect state residents from what Youngkin calls the hidden tax increase of inflation.
With inflation soaring and gas prices still abnormally high, Youngkin’s plan will likely be popular among state residents. Every penny, nickel or dime saved at the pump helps during tough times like we are currently experiencing.
Here at the state-line border, if gas prices are lower in Virginia, motorists in West Virginia also will cross the border for the purpose of filling up at the pump.
Of course, the gas tax holiday must still be approved by the divided General Assembly. The House, which is now controlled by Republicans, is likely to advance Youngkin’s plan. But the Senate is still controlled by Democrats, who have rejected a number of Republican-backed bills in recent weeks. So far Senate leaders have neither fully endorsed nor rejected the gas tax holiday proposal.
A gas tax holiday, and the promise of lower prices at the pump, should be a bipartisan no-brainer. Any Democrat, or Republican, who rejects the idea will have to answer to their constituents back home. These are voters who are struggling with both inflation and the high cost of gasoline.
