Say it isn’t so. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 Tuesday, rising by 10 cents in one day.
That’s up 55 cents from just a week ago, auto club AAA reported.
The timing couldn’t be worse.
GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the service-station level, told the Associated Press that prices could climb as high as $4.50 a gallon.
If the cost of gasoline climbs any higher, many families in the area are going to face serious economic challenges.
This on top of runaway inflation.
This on top of some of the largest home heating bills we’ve seen in years.
This on top of the rising cost of food, basic household supplies, electronics, building supplies and other common goods.
How much more economic pain can those on fixed or limited incomes endure?
Furthermore, if high gas prices continue, the nation’s economic recovery could be threatened.
The decision Tuesday by President Joe Biden to ban imports of Russian oil is one long overdue step in the right direction. But more must be done.
The current crisis only reinforces the great importance of tapping into domestic energy resources. America is still blessed with an abundant supply of natural resources — including oil, coal and natural gas — and excessive government regulations should not be allowed to once again stand in the way of our country achieving energy independence.
The Biden administration must immediately remove barriers to domestic energy production, as correctly argued in recent days by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and other lawmakers.
If we are to achieve true energy independence, we must decrease our dependence on foreign resources.
The crisis at the pump is a frustrating experience for millions upon millions of Americans who are of the legal driving age. Most are registered voters, too.
All it takes is a reporter at a gas pump to illicit angry responses from those who are tired of paying the outlandish prices. This is a scene we are likely to see repeated in the coming days on national television newscasts and in newspapers across the country.
Soaring gas prices affect all Americans.
Washington must take steps now to alleviate this crisis.
Inaction is no longer an option.
