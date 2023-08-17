I can remember years ago when I first arrived in Bluefield to interview for a job at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Due to my car being broken down, I had to take the bus and then walk through downtown to the newspaper’s office on Bluefield Avenue. Executive Editor Tom Colley, who interviewed me and decided to give me a chance, gave me a ride back to the bus stop because I had walked so far.
Besides that walk, which I really didn’t consider all that far, I remember all the empty storefronts. I actually wondered if I really wanted to come to Bluefield, but I needed a job and decided to give Mercer County a chance.
Well, decades have passed. I know my younger self wouldn’t recognize today’s Mercer County or the surrounding region. There are actual stores and restaurants in downtown Bluefield, downtown Princeton, downtown Tazewell, Va., and so on. I even did a story earlier this week about a new seafood restaurant in Princeton.
A new phenomena called the internet appeared during those decades.
I remember when it was a novelty. Now you can find and order so many different things online. I’ll admit that I’ve bought items such as a bayonet online, but part of me is old-fashioned about shopping.
I actually want to see the item — not photos showing it in the best possible light — before I decide whether to buy it.
That desire to see the product in person gets even stronger when the price tag goes up. I don’t like spending my hard-earned money on something I can’t examine beforehand.
Seeing products firsthand isn’t a problem when you buy them locally.
I know we see Shop Local signs all the time to help stimulate the local economy, but there are benefits to buying locally. You can see the product and you can talk to a person face-to-face instead of by telephone or via email.
I’ve had those sort of distant exchanges, and they can get awkward and frustrating.
I have a collection of diecast model tanks and aircraft. Local stores don’t deal with that sort of merchandise, so I’ve bought them online. One time a plane arrived broken, and I had to email back and forth to get the issue straightened out.
I sent the plane back and received an alternative, but it was broken, too!
I eventually got my money back, but the whole issue would have been resolved much more quickly and smoothly if I had bought the collectable from a local store.
Buying local also means I don’t have to mess with shipping costs.
I cruise sites like eBay for the fun of it, and I’ve passed on items I’d actually like to own because the shipping cost pushes them past my desire to buy them. I’ve actually seen shipping costs that are higher than the price of the item itself. If I buy something locally, the shipping cost is my time driving and what little gasoline I burned.
Besides the convenience, I have the satisfaction of knowing that my dollars are staying in the local economy longer than they would if I had bought something online. And you can find a surprising variety of things locally if you are willing to look.
That’s where the internet comes in handy because local stores often have their own websites and Facebook pages featuring new items, store hours, directions to that store and ways to send messages. The fact they’re in reasonable driving distance makes doing business with them easier than somebody hundreds or even thousands of miles away.
The fact you get to know these merchants and restaurant operators personally helps even more. I’m often greeted like a neighbor when I walk into a local business.
Yes, I’ll admit that I’m old-fashioned when it comes to buying anything. I want to see what I’m buying in person, look it over and decide whether I actually want or need it. That’s harder to do when all you see are pictures online. I also get the satisfaction of knowing that the money I spend will help fuel the local economy and help local people that I’ve come to know.
Overall, it’s the good experiences and the good feelings you just don’t get when you sit in front of a computer.
Greg Jordan is a senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
