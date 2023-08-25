Whether you call it Beaver-Graham, or Graham-Beaver, or simply the “Battle of the Bluefields,” tonight’s contest between the Bluefield Beavers and the Graham G-Men is the most anticipated game of the year.
And it should be a good one, too.
Graham is coming into tonight’s big game as the defending VHSL Class 2 state champion, and is heavily favored to win another. Bluefield has a state championship legacy even longer than Graham’s and is one of the favorites in West Virginia Class AA ball this year.
Both teams should be motivated in what could be another classic contest between these two cross-state rivals.
A crowd of at least 10,000 — or possibly more — is expected.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. However today’s activities will start this morning with tailgating at 9 a.m. for those who have reserved tailgating spots in advance.
Because of the popularity of the game and the expected large crowd, safety measures will be in place, according to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow.
The police department will have extra officers on patrol at the game and the Mercer County Board of Education also has initiated a clear backpack policy, which the city officers will help enforce at the gate.
“If you are drinking at all you will be cited, your alcohol will be confiscated and you are subject to arrest,” Dillow said. “We aren’t going to tolerate the least little bit of that. Even in the tailgating area there is no alcohol allowed. You will be cited and you will be asked to leave. If you refuse you will be arrested. And obviously if you are publicly intoxicated, we will arrest you anyway because we won’t let you drive off.”
Due to the new backpack policy, anyone who plans on bringing a backpack to the game — whether is for food or children’s supplies — will need to remember that the backpack must be one that the officers can see through.
With that said, it is good to know Bluefield police have had few problems in recent years.
Dillow said a few tickets had to be written last year, and a few intoxicated individuals were removed from the stadium grounds. But there were no disruptions or issues otherwise.
Anyone who comes across a problem, or sees something that is suspicious, should contact a city officer.
In addition of the game, a variety of activities are planned for this weekend in Bluefield.
The Bluefield Shrine Club carnival is operating from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today, and will then be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday in conjunction with the Bluefield Lemonade Days Festival.
Activities will be held throughout the day today near Mitchell Stadium, including bounce houses and games for children. The U.S. Army also will be present and will oversee a tug-of-war competition.
And the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights will parachute into Mitchell Stadium at the beginning of the game.
How awesome is that?
Might we also remind folks that the game is held at the venue voted best high school football stadium in the nation by USA Today High School Football.
Mitchell Stadium was one of 16 high school football stadiums from across the nation selected to compete in the USA Today competition in 2019.
By the time the final round ended, Mitchell Stadium had received 2,149,143 votes and R.R. Jones Stadium in El Paso, Texas, had 1,515,558 votes. There were a total of 3,664,701 votes cast during the final round, according to USA Today.
We throw that out there because, well, we enjoy the bragging rights.
We know everyone will not be able to attend the game, but we hope all those in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia appreciate the magnitude of an event that draws many thousands to the region.
The true winner tonight may not be reflected on the scoreboard — it will be the thousands of high school football fans across the region.
