Jim Spencer, director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, calls it a “game-changer” for the region. That is certainly an accurate description of this encouraging development for Bluefield.
Hiring is expected to begin soon, possibly by the month’s end, for the new Omnis Building Technologies facility at Exit 1 along Interstate 77, and the starting wage for the production line will be $30 an hour plus benefits, according to Spencer.
That’s a good starting salary, and a chance for many across our region to better themselves.
Work on the $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility is now well underway at Exit 1 in Bluefield.
“They are putting steel up,” Spencer said recently of the construction site. “The concrete pad basically looks like it’s all done.”
Once operational the company will manufacture revolutionary housing, and is expected to hire up to 300 people when at full production.
“We are helping them build a portal so folks can go to the Omnis website and apply for a job,” Spencer said.
The facility, located beside the Bluefield Area Transit headquarters on John Nash Boulevard across from Exit 1, will produce more than 3,000 affordable homes a year.
According to company officials, the homes are energy-efficient, pre-engineered systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, they are turn-key homes.
Spencer, who also serves as the city’s director of community and economic development, spearheaded the work to get the California-based company to locate a manufacturing facility in Bluefield.
Soon those economic development efforts will come to fruition with the commencement of hiring for the new Omnis Building Technologies manufacturing plant in Bluefield.
These are certainly exciting times for our region.
