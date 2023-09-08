By Greg Puckett
As an elected official who is dedicated to improving the community that I call home, I’m continually looking at ways to help guide our community forward in a positive manner. This is precisely why I am involved in organizations like Community Connections (as executive director), and it is why I continue to serve on the Mercer County Commission. It’s about working together and improving our community; one initiative at a time. This is also one of the reasons why I support the Affordable Connectivity Program.
To explain in greater detail, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a federal program where a $30 voucher is provided to low-income households so they can connect to the internet. It began under President Trump and was carried over into President Biden’s administration. It has been very successful, and more than 20 million households have signed up for this program in the country. That includes more than 105,000 households here in the state. The ACP is popular in Mercer County as well. In Bluefield alone, there are about 1,300 households enrolled in the program.
However, the program has been so successful, it will likely run out of money in 2024. That is why I ask you to join me in appealing to our delegation in Washington, D.C., so that they continually fight to get this program fully funded once again! In my opinion, it is vital for the low-income households who need access to the internet, and, without it, those households run the risk of losing access to this vital service.
The fact is children living in those homes will not be able to access online educational resources. Telehealth services will no longer be available if they lose their connectivity. They won’t even be able to look for jobs online or fill out applications. These are major issues and, although this program is vital for the families who are enrolled, it is also doubly important for rural broadband expansion. The historic $1.2 billion in federal funding that is coming into the state to fund broadband expansion will go a long way toward connecting West Virginians. But we need the Affordable Connectivity Program to incentivize the companies to build into these regions.
That is because even though this federal funding is available, the internet service providers will not apply for the grants to expand into these areas if the people there cannot afford to connect to the internet. After all, why would they build it if the number of new customers does not justify the expenditure? We have seen this in areas around the county and it limits our opportunities for economic expansion as well.
Improved internet access is something that West Virginian’s desperately need. We have all the other pieces of the puzzle to expand economically and to attract new residents to our beautiful state. But, without increased internet access, we will never be able to compete with areas of Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee or other states around the nation and countries around the globe. The Affordable Connectivity Program will help us realize the goal of connecting every part of this state to broadband internet.
The ACP enjoys wide, bipartisan support. Senator Capito and seven other Republican senators sent a letter to President Biden asking him to fund the program. During a recent visit to the state, Senator Capito brought U.S. Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson along to speak about internet connectivity. During the press conference, Davidson touched on the importance of the ACP and stated that he would like to see more households enrolled in the program in the state. There are nearly 400,000 West Virginia Households eligible.
I echo Mr. Davidson’s thoughts. I would like to see more households connect to this program. It is a step toward our goal of really improving our state by meeting the needs of the residents. This is not a partisan issue, and we should do everything in our power to connect as many as possible for the true well-being of our constituency.
Greg Puckett is a Mercer County Commissioner.
