Organizations in Mercer County seeking American Rescue Plan grant funding can finally submit their applications online.
An internet portal system created for the purpose of handling the funding requests went online last week, after months of planning.
Mercer County has $11.4 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to disperse for qualifying projects, and applications for those funds are now being accepted through the online portal system. The federal funding can be used for everything from water, sewer and broadband projects to local tourism and recreation efforts.
However, as of Tuesday, no grant applications had been submitted through the online portal system.
“It’s up and we’re asking anybody who would want to fit within those categories of the American Rescue Plan to apply, and we’ll start reviewing those (applications) next month, I hope,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said Monday. “The county will be putting all those requests through the portal as well so we can be sure we can track all the proposals as well.”
Mercer County worked with the state assessor’s office to develop the portal system and to identify the parameters a project needs to meet for eligibility.
The federal funding won’t be used for fairs and festivals, according to Puckett.
“It’s not for general requests,” Puckett said. “It’s predominantly for infrastructure-based projects and collaborative opportunities. This is specifically for infrastructure and things to help offset the negative effects of COVID-19 and move the county forward.”
Entities that want to apply for ARP funding can go to the Mercer County Commission’s website at www.mercercountywv.org. From there you have to click on the County Resources tab on the website’s top bar, which will then get you to Mercer County’s ARP application portal.
Congress passed the American Rescue Plan act in early 2021. So it has taken a while to get to this point where funding will be distributed on the local level.
While we understand that many local organizations like to request funding in person from the county commission, all American Rescue Plan applications must be submitted through the online portal.
Once an application is submitted through the portal system it and any supporting document is considered a public record and will be posted on the county’s website and made available to the public and media upon request. This will ensure a full public transparency of all applications received.
Area entities and organizations working on worth-while projects that will help to better Mercer County are encouraged to apply now.
Let’s see some good ideas come forward.
