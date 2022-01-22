While the so-called American Rescue Plan was signed into law months ago, planning for the distribution of those federal dollars is still continuing.
However, local officials are now closer toward having a system in place for funding applications. It is anticipated that within the next month or so, local entities that want to apply for American Rescue Plan funding will be able to start the process by going to a link on the Mercer County Commission’s website.
The county commission currently has about $5 million in American Rescue Plan money to allocate, but none of it has been distributed to date, according to commissioner Bill Archer. The new online portal system will help applicants learn whether their project is eligible for the federal American Rescue Plan grant dollars.
The counties have been working with the state assessor’s office to develop a system for filing American Rescue Plan funding applications, according to Archer. That planning included determining the parameters a project needs to meet to qualify for eligibility.
“Just being eligible does not mean that a project will receive a grant for the full amount that was requested,” Archer said, adding that the commission plans to use the funding “judiciously” in order to get the greatest benefit for the county’s residents.
Besides helping applicants learn if they are eligible, the new online portal system also will help counties and municipalities collaborate on infrastructure and other projects.
That will allow neighboring cities, towns and counties to determine if there is an opportunity to leverage funding into additional opportunities or regional projects to help keep costs lower, according to commissioner Greg Puckett.
For example, Mercer County could work on a broadband project with neighboring counties such as McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh if they have similar broadband projects that could cross county lines, Puckett said. This would bring the most benefit on a regional level. The same principle could apply to infrastructure projects such as water and sewer that cross county lines and cross from counties into municipalities.
The commission is hoping to use the American Rescue Funding for “heavy lifting projects” such as infrastructure that will benefit as many people as possible, Puckett said.
There are many needs in our region that could be addressed with American Rescue Plan dollars. Of course, things tend to take a little longer when government is involved.
The good news is that once the new funding portal is up and running, grant funding applications can be submitted and then properly vetted to determine if they merit funding and meet all of the guidelines and criteria required for American Rescue Plan dollars.
Full transparency is being promised through the portal, which is important, so that concerned citizens and local media will be able to see what projects have been submitted for funding.
Once the portal is operational, we hope to see a number of worthwhile applications submitted.
