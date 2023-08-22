Way back when Barack Obama was campaigning for president of the United States he famously said, “we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
Years later, in an interview with then-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, then-President Obama somewhat walked back his statement. But looking at what has happened between Obama’s original statement and today, it is pretty obvious that the Democrats are indeed working to fundamentally transform the country.
Democrats are increasingly comfortable attacking foundational principles and elements of American governance. Here are some of the efforts now underway.
They want to enlarge the U.S. Supreme Court by adding Democrat appointees to it. Unhappy with recent rulings, they want to add more liberal justices to the court.
This idea ignores the reality that the judicially conservative justices they want to put in the minority make rulings based upon existing law and constitutional principles that are understood today as when they were enacted. They are “originalists.”
Democrats prefer instead to change these principles using a liberal majority on the court. They want to pack it with justices who will reinterpret laws, not support them as intended.
They favor doing away with the Electoral College. One point made to support this transformation is that in a democracy, the winner of the popular vote should be president. However, as has been said here and elsewhere before, the United States is not a pure democracy; it is a republic. Thus, by design, not all decisions are to be made by 50 percent-plus-one vote.
And, only four times in the election of 46 presidents in more than 240 years has the Electoral College been in conflict with the popular vote.
However, without the balancing of the varied interests of Americans provided by the Electoral College, every presidential election would be decided by the big states and big cities. The rest of the country would be at their mercy. It is not what the founders believed was best, nor is it in the best interest of all Americans for presidents to be forever selected by a few states.
“Democrats in the Senate have introduced legislation to make Washington, D.C. a state, and they’re seeing overwhelming support,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wrote in an email. More than 40 senators support this idea, including Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, but not West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.
“Democrats know they can’t win with standard tactics,” McCaarthy wrote, “so they’re making a power play by trying to flip the game board to their advantage!”
But here is why it can’t happen: Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution provides explicitly for a national capital that would not be part of a state nor treated as a state. It is a neutral district where representatives of all the states can meet on an equal footing to conduct the nation’s business. Washington D.C. as a state, or any state, would carry too much power.
Federal regulations — both existing and planned — are limiting Americans’ ability to choose items they want and need, and making many things more difficult and expensive to produce.
Gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles are discouraged in favor of electric vehicles. Many household appliances that work on natural gas or other fuels are targeted for replacement, as are incandescent lightbulbs.
The massive set of federal regulations tell Americans things they can no longer do, and things they can no longer purchase.
All of this is done under the premise of making things better. But ultimately, they increase the control that the federal government, under Democrat control, will hold over the people, and reduce our freedoms.
Biden’s failure to adequately secure the southern border, as required by the Constitution and laws, has allowed a huge increase in illegals entering the country.
“According to Customs and Border Protection, since January 2021 when Biden took the oath of office, there have been 5,118,661 encounters with illegal immigrants along the southern border,” as reported by Townhall.com. “Add to that the number of known ‘gotaways,’” which are illegal immigrants who were not apprehended.
“Through the first half of Biden’s term from January 2021 through January 2023, Customs and Border Protection reported 1.2 million ‘gotaways.’”
While most of these people may be good people looking for a better life, others carry disease, are criminals or drug or child traffickers. The negative effects of illegals on cities and states is enormous, and the number of drug deaths has climbed.
Further, these illegal “residents” may eventually be given citizen status by the Democrat administration, without earning it, as in the past. This is both foolish and dangerous.
The ideas of Democrats/liberals/socialists are unable to win among all Americans on their merit. So, they want to gain control over the rest of us, and will do nearly anything to gain that position, and fundamental transformation is their number one tool.
And in the pure democracy into which they want to transform America, on a vote to end all fossil fuel uses, ban guns, limit free speech, have abortion after birth, or any wild idea, all it will take is a 50 percent-plus-one vote to accomplish that, or a Supreme Court with “law makers” instead of “law interpreters.”
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.