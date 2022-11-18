Here is some exciting news for area sports fans. Professional hockey is coming to the Wytheville, Va. area next year.
Wytheville is located about an hour from Bluefield, and is easily accessible from Interstate 81. It will soon be home to a local team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a growing 12-year-old league stretching from northern New York to Biloxi, Miss., in the south, and from Danbury, Conn., in the east to Port Huron, Mich. in the west.
Games also will be played in Wytheville at the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square foot Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center, a facility that is located midway between Wytheville and Fort Chiswell off Exit 77 at Interstate 81.
According to Wythe County officials, the Board of Supervisors will lease the APEX center over a 10-year period to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). The renewable 10-year lease will bring professional hockey, and other indoor sporting events, along with concerts and related activities to the Apex center.
Apex Drive Holdings, LLC is a new partnership of experienced hockey executives, event promoters and sports and entertainment investors.
A new, yet-to-be-named Wythe County team, will be the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s first Virginia team beginning with the 2023-2024 season, joining Winston-Salem’s Carolina Thunderbirds as the two most central teams in the league. They will be separated by a distance of only 83 miles. This should provide a regional rivalry for area hockey fans to enjoy.
“Southwest Virginia is a coveted new hockey market, and our group is pleased to bring this energy to Wythe County and the region,” Apex Drive Holdings President Barry Soskin said in a statement. “Wythe’s at the intersection of two interstates, and thousands of daily visitors from Ohio, Michigan and Ontario can join regional sports fans for fun in Wythe County. We’re going to put a product on the ice that draws thousands of people to our events.”
Chris Bryniarski, vice-president of ADH, said the APEX location provides fast access for fans in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Indeed. We would anticipate hockey fans from across the multi-state region traveling to the Apex Center to attend the local games.
The Federal Prospects Hockey League currently plays a 60-game season between October and April. It is anticipated that the APEX center will host at least 30 home hockey games a year. So there will be plenty of opportunities for area residents to enjoy a professional hockey game close to home.
This is another exciting win for the two-state region.
