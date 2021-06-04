Area residents longing for a return to pre-pandemic life will want to travel to city park in Bluefield this afternoon. The 2021 edition of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival begins today at 4 p.m., and continues through Sunday, June 13. The extended 10-day festival promises fun and games, carnival rides and entertainment shows that include everything from a human cannonball to an aquatic acrobatics show.
Free COVID-19 vaccines also will be administered in the midway area during six of the 10 days by the Mercer County Health Department and the Bland County Medical Clinic. The hope is to vaccinate many of the thousands of festival goers who will attend this year’s show. Those who get a shot at the festival will receive two free carnival ride tickets.
Last year’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, along with just about every other fair, festival and gathering in the region, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. So there is certainly pent-up demand for a large-scale festival in our region.
Of course, since city park straddles the state line between West Virginia and Virginia, the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will be adhering to all remaining COVID-19 protocols in both states, according to Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
Speaking of the state line running through city park, one of this year’s featured attractions, David “The Bullet” Smith, will attempt to set a new record this week when he flies from West Virginia into Virginia, and vice versa. Smith, who is returning to the Mountain Festival following a long absence, achieved the greatest height by a human cannonball – 89 feet – in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 26, 2019, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
“I’m going to be shooting from West Virginia over the state line and landing in Virginia, or vice versa,” Smith recently told the Daily Telegraph. “I’m going to shoot across the states.”
The human cannonball will be at the midway all 10 days, according to Jimmy Drew, president of one of the companies making up the James H. Drew Exposition.
The carnival also will be in town all 10 days, beginning today. Other attractions on tap for this weekend and next week include an aquatic acrobatic show, the band Little Roy & Lizzy, a firefighter training show for children, the return of the 9-foot-tall Rock-IT the Robot, a full compliment of vendors in the midway, nightly musical shows by area performers and more.
The aquatic show will feature 30 minutes of acts performed by entertainers displaying springboard maneuvers, aerial acrobatics and even a jet ski, according to the chamber.
The firefighter training show allows children in the audience to become an actual firefighter while learning about fire safety and fire prevention. An actual smoke rescue house, fire tower, fire hoses and hydrants are part of the show’s equipment, according to the chamber.
Having a 10-day festival in Bluefield is another big step toward a return to normalcy.
We anticipate seeing a large crowd at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival. People are hungry for something to do, and are yearning for a return to normal.
The fact that we are able to have a 10-day festival in Bluefield speaks well to how far our region has come since the onset of the pandemic last year. We applaud the chamber and Cole Chevy for bringing the Mountain Festival back to Bluefield this year.
