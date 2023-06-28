The 1959 song tells us “everything’s coming up roses.”
That’s not quite the case in our corner of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Here, we are seeing a plethora of miniature sunflowers, million bells, petunias, impatiens and more.
And it’s glorious!
From town seats in Mercer and Tazewell counties to the small communities in between, beautification projects are underway in the two Virginias. Throughout this spring and early summer, dozens of volunteers and town workers have planted flowers, cleaned up roadways and restored landscapes.
In Bluefield, traditional hanging baskets are filled with color, as are planters in Princeton, Bluewell and elsewhere.
These bursts of color, along with magnificent murals in several of our cities and town, are underscoring the region’s beautification and revitalization efforts.
All of these summer projects — some familiar, others new — bring beauty to our area.
They make commutes to work and home, school and play, much more enjoyable. We appreciate the bright spots of red, purple, white and green along our roadways.
And, more importantly, we acknowledge all the hard work by those who planted the flowers and work to keep them healthy and vibrant. Without them, summertime in the two Virginias would not be as bright.
However, we can not expect volunteers to turn every neighborhood, street, intersection or downtown into an oasis of flowers. Or expect them to keep popular roadways clean and neat, without trash and debris.
All beautification projects need more than a flat of flowers and a spoonful of soil. To keep the beauty alive, our towns and cities need support from citizens.
We encourage all residents to realize beautification starts in their backyards. Not everyone is an avid gardener, but all appreciate a community that strives to create a welcoming pace of life.
Plant a flower.
Dig in the soil.
Mow the grass
Pick up trash.
All of these efforts are recognized by residents and visitors.
You, too, can help change the landscape of our area with a little time and effort. By spreading these projects into our streets and neighborhoods, we prove that natural beauty can exceed any town limit.
It takes work — time under the sun, a few hours here and there — to create an attractive, welcoming community.
But take a moment and appreciate projects across the Two Virginias, then find a way to spread the seed of beauty.
It will be worth it when the roses — or sunflowers, or million bells — bloom.
