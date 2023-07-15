A thick mat of living green now covering a substantial section of Glenwood Lake in Mercer County and shutting down boating and fishing until the problem can be addressed.
Hot temperatures, still waters and a shallow depth have created a good environment for algae to take hold and flourish. Unlike the small strands of algae usually seen in local lakes and creeks, the algae blooming in Glenwood Lake is thick and substantial. County Commissioner Greg Puckett demonstrated this water flora’s thickness recently when he visited the lake and easily scooped up a handful of it.
The county commission is addressing the problem, but it won’t be easy to solve. Once a new species discovers a welcoming habitat and sets up housekeeping, it’s hard to get rid of it. Florida’s residents can testify to this fact.
Thanks to the Sunshine State’s hot temperatures and welcoming environment, invasive species easily establish themselves. Sometimes new species of plants and animals are brought in by accident in shipments of food, decorative plants and other goods.
In other instances, they were brought in as pets. The huge pythons and other big snakes roaming Florida now are the descendants of pets that were dumped in the wild when they became too big for their irresponsible owners to handle or escaped from pet shops wrecked by hurricanes. Efforts to eradicate these intruders has been a struggle.
Getting Glenwood Lake’s algae under control won’t be any easier. Using herbicides might sound like a solution, but will people want to boat and fish in water dosed with poisons? They likely won’t like that idea. Scooping out masses of algae might help, but it grows quickly and it doesn’t take a lot to create a new bloom of it.
Tests are underway to determine what type of algae is covering the lake and how it can be addressed. Glenwood Lake is a backup for local public water, but it’s not being used at this time. Dan Hale Reservoir is now the primary water source.
There are plans to drain Glenwood Lake so it can be dredged and its dam can undergo maintenance work. Years of silt has filled much of the lake, so dredging this out and increasing the lake’s depth can go toward addressing the algae problem.
Despite the lake’s problems, Glenwood Recreation Park still offers picnicking, hiking, basketball and tennis, Frisbee golf, pickle ball courts and other outdoor assets. A new amphitheater is under construction along with an American with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible playground. Long-term plans call for replacing and raising the boat dock at the park’s New Hope Road entrance, installing a new playground and expanding the putt-putt golf course.
Work on the park’s upper areas will proceed while the algae bloom is being addressed. Plants and animals don’t always cooperate with human plans, especially when they’ve found an environment that they like. Clearing away all that algae will take patience and the right sort of work, and the county commission is asking the public to be patient.
Sometimes all we can do is be patient while a problem is being handled, especially when that problem involves natural forces that don’t want to cooperate.
