While I haven’t seen any statistics or actual studies to back up this statement, it is my understanding that more people have been planting a garden ever since 2020.
For many growing their own food was a knee-jerk, but also understandable, reaction to the pandemic.
After all, the virus we now know as Covid-19 disrupted our normal routine. Suddenly stores were being closed and governors were ordering us to stay at home. Nothing like that had happened before in our lifetime — unless you go all the way back to the pandemic of 1918-1920.
I didn’t get around to planting a garden until 2021. The reason for that was I chose the worst possible time in (modern) history to sell a house and move. But that is a story for another day.
Once things finally settled down, planting a garden was still a priority. After all, if the pandemic taught us anything, it is that we are living in uncertain times. So having a garden during the warm summer months, and a little extra food on hand, seems like a good idea — even today.
The first year wasn’t very successful, mainly thanks to a number of new critters that showed up out of nowhere. I’m talking about rabbits, groundhogs and deer, all of whom decided that my garden would also serve as their own personal feeding grounds.
The rabbit, in particular, had a field day with the lettuce I had planted in the ground.
I tried to do a better job in year two as far as protecting the garden. This included larger fencing, and other barriers, along with deer repellent. But I soon learned that no matter how large your garden fence is — the critters outside don’t give up easily.
In year two the main problem was deer. They were large enough to still feast off the garden despite the fencing and deer repellant that was supposed to keep them away.
Also, the garden just didn’t do very well in 2022. Many people I have since spoken to have shared a similar story.
They all say that many of their vegetables and potatoes didn’t grow as well in 2022 as they had in past years. I also know that I had very little luck with potatoes, in particular, last year for whatever reason.
That brings us to the present. Back in March the weather outside was beautiful, and that trend continued well into April. At least until I thought it was late enough in the season to go ahead and put some onion bulbs in the ground. Relatives encouraged me to go ahead and plant the onions now. “They are cold hardy,” I was told.
So I finally relented in late April, and planted two bags of onion bulbs in the ground.
A week later all of our warm weather was gone. Suddenly it was 30 degrees outside again at night with frost on the ground in the morning.
Of course. I should have known this was coming.
Here in the mountains, we are reminded each year to not plant a garden, or flowers outside, until after May 15.
That is the last possible date for frost, as our parents frequently reminded us in the past.
So I went ahead and covered the two garden areas where the onions bulbs were planted with tarps — just to play it safe. Cold hardy or not, frost can do a lot of damage. Gosh it was cold enough this past Tuesday night for snow. And we had several mornings of frost, at least where I live, during the last week of April.
As far as I can tell, all of the onions outside survived the frost.
Soon we will approach the magic date of May 15, where I should be able to plant several larger tomato plants and lettuce in the ground, along with additional seeds that will (finally) have a green light to grow.
Of course, those of us who have lived here in the mountains for most of our lives also know that frost is still possible after May 15. So it is a good idea to still have those tarps handy in case they are needed again.
I will deal with the critters as they show up. Honestly, the best I can do is work to ensure that the garden fencing is as secure as possible. I will probably buy more deer repellant as well, although based upon my experience last year, it doesn’t seem to really work.
So will 2023 be a good year for gardening? Time will tell. All we can do is give it our best shot, and hope for positive results.
With inflation and the high price of food nowadays, home-grown lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions seems like the way to go.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
