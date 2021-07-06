Now that life is returning to normal, people are once again traveling. Area hotels and motels, which were largely devoid of guests at the height of the pandemic in 2020, are once again reporting high occupancy rates.
As a result, Mercer County is once again seeing an increase in its hotel/motel tax revenue. Funding generated by the county’s hotel/motel tax dropped in 2020 when COVID-19 precautions and shutdowns curtailed tourism. However, as we witnessed over the long Fourth of July weekend, area roadways are bustling with traffic again, particularly the congested Interstate 77 and Route 460 corridors.
A year ago, the county commission had to draw from its budget stabilization fund, also known as the “rainy day fund” to maintain some services when the hotel/motel tax revenue was down, including funding for operations at Glenwood Recreation Park and the county’s litter control program, according to commissioner Bill Archer.
Now that the hotel/motel tax revenue has stabilized, Archer says the commission can start paying into its rainy day fund again.
“Our current figure is approximately $90,000, and we have been able to catch back up on deposits into budget stabilization,” Archer said. “I don’t know exactly how close we are to supporting all of the losses that we’ve endured. With $90,000 in our budget driven by the increase in the activities at our local hotels and motels, it’s a very good sign and I’m glad people still come to Mercer County and southern West Virginia and enjoy all that we have to offer.”
The Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau also is monitoring an increase in overnight stays by out-of-town visitors.
“We have seen a trend of increased occupancy ever since around February (2021),” Null said last week. “It started to build up, and so for May we were sitting at 65 percent occupancy out of available rooms.”
Data for the month of June is not yet available, but Null expects occupancy rates to keep growing throughout the summer as more visitors come to Mercer County.
“There’s no question in our minds that those occupancy numbers will continue to grow,” Null said. “May is just barely the start of the summer travel season because a lot of schools don’t get out until June. We still anticipate a really good year going into the fall. A lot of the chain hotels have been booked solid on the weekends for travelers.”
We, too, expect to see a continued increase in visitation numbers.
More people are traveling now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Many who didn’t go on vacation last year due to the pandemic are planning trips this year.
Those visitors, combined with all of the normal out-of-town ATV traffic the region draws on a weekly basis, will help to fuel post pandemic tourism growth in the region.
