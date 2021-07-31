Sometimes “normal” seems to be ages ago. Did it end with the Hiroshima bomb in August 1945? Was it extinguished the day President Kennedy was killed in November 1963? Were we all forever changed when the planes hit the Twin Towers in New York on September 11, 2001? Or did normal disappear when the coronavirus began spreading in the early days of January 2020?
Maybe we – the Baby Boomer generation – take a great deal for granted in thinking that only during our lifetime has society become forever different. I heard a historian say that Americans are naturally dramatic and that an event such as the Civil War illustrates that. He said that since it was an American war, it had to be the most important, the most dramatic, the most romantic and the most devastating of all civil wars. Maybe, but there were countries that suffered through years and years of such conflict around the world and not many of “us” say much about that.
Wars certainly have their place in the annals of change. Consider how West Virginia, for example, was impacted by World War I, just over a century ago. Thousands of young men and a sizeable portion of women left the state for the first time in their lives, often traveling across an ocean and spending time in other countries on different continents with people who spoke differently and sometimes in languages never heard in the Mountain State. West Virginia was never quite the same and other states were similarly affected.
At about that same time, especially here in the United States, the automobile was changing forever the living styles of nearly everyone. Dirt roads became increasingly crowded with traffic, forcing a gradual change to paved highways. Travel was incredibly impacted. Within a generation, a whole segment of the work force no longer had to live near the places of employment. The suburbs were born.
National parks were created at the perfect time in history to take advantage of the new mobility. Gradually, vacations became a more significant part of many families’ schedules. Accordingly, as airplanes developed, another major change took place. From cities to coasts, citizens were able to travel hundreds or thousands of miles at a time for work or pleasure. The pace of life quickened with inventions to assist.
Did the world begin to shrink? Countries once isolated became increasingly more impactful as the time it took for goods and services to be exchanged between them grew less. Of course, by the mid-20th century, there was yet another World War which once again turned things upside down. And it “ended” with the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the first week and a half of August 1945. The world has never been the same and now several countries have nuclear capability. Some threaten the stability of modern society. Nuclear power has as a plus the ability to offer long-range energy. Ships can go 20 years between refueling and the new Ford-class aircraft carriers soon to go in service for the U.S. Navy have enough power in their two generators to provide all the power that at least six small countries would require for an entire year.
Yet, that is way out on the oceans and not a familiar part of many of our lives. When a president is killed and then the killer is killed with millions watching on national television all within the same weekend, a secure country suddenly becomes less so and nearly every older adult probably has doubts about just where is “safe” ever since those tragic days in Texas nearly 60 years ago.
And changes? Metal detectors, body searches, denial of visiting rights to many public buildings without proper identification – a host of these procedures began with Dallas.
Call it the Patriot Act or what you will, but the terrorists of 9/11 got more of what they wanted than perhaps even they could have imagined as security has (had to?) be tightened gradually in the 20 years since. We cannot take much of anything on airplanes now. Nearly any game, museum, office, school or similar institution now provide long lines, searches and heightened security which is a major departure from the good old wonderful free and easy America we of the AARP generation grew up in. Looking over our shoulders has become a way of life.
And now we need to be vaccinated and maybe wear masks and be careful about getting too close to anyone. Our jobs seem to come and go with the rise and fall of viruses and variants. We are not sure about travel or whether to try to work from home or how often to use hand sanitizers. Is there any place we can be safe if we leave the living room?
Scientists say it has been about 66 million years since the dinosaurs died out, almost all within a few months of a giant asteroid hitting the planet, most likely somewhere in Mexico. The dust cloud spread around the world, fires were started, then earthquakes and all kinds of associated disasters.
Come to think of it, that sounds quite a bit like the Nightly News, doesn’t it?
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.