The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave all schools across the country a general outline and guidance last month, urging them all to fully reopen this fall by tailoring their public health measures to local coronavirus data. And in West Virginia, where vaccination levels lag national norms, thorough classroom preparation and precautionary measures will be necessary at the start of the school year because, seven months into the country’s vaccination effort, less than half of the state’s population is fully inoculated against COVID-19.
We wish we were in a better place, but we are not.
Education has been a third rail since the coronavirus pandemic revealed itself across a global stage. One year later we know that remote learning was, at best, a poor substitute teacher for many parents and students. We know all students lost invaluable lessons in the classroom without in-person instruction. We also know too many students fell months behind expected academic and social progress. Certainly, all school districts in West Virginia should plan to reopen schools full time in the fall.
Despite some improving statistics in the state from earlier this spring semester – not a single county is colored orange or red on the color-coded state map that measures the prevalence of the disease – it will be necessary to implement best practices to improve the odds that our schools can stay open. The goal here should be to run as normal a school year as conditions allow, including getting all extracurricular activities like band, chorus and theater back in the performance business as well as seeing an athletic calendar turn through the various seasons without interruption or delay.
As Miguel Cardona, the secretary of education, said in a recent statement, “our top priority is to ensure that our nation’s students can safely learn in-person in their schools and classrooms.”
Indeed. To assure that, we think schools will need to keep students socially distanced wherever and whenever possible, and then insist on indoor masking for students and staff who have not been vaccinated, the resumption of robust testing and improving ventilation of all classrooms. Also, schools will need to promote hand washing and contact tracing combined with isolation or quarantine of those who are found to have been infected.
The CDC’s guidelines rely on such “layered” preventative strategies. In combination with more and more people getting vaccinations as fall and beyond approach, we hope that our schools, as well as the rest of society, reach herd immunity.
From this vantage point, however, that seems a pipedream at best.
As such, schools will need to promote vaccinations, which the CDC called “one of the most critical strategies to help schools safely resume full operations.”
And yet, we know that a vaccine has not been authorized for children younger than 12, or right about half of the school-age population.
As the school year approaches, we wish we were in a different place with herd immunity. But that does not divorce our education and state officials from the responsibility of opening our schools – responsibly and as safely as possible – this fall.
— The Register Herald, Beckley
CNHI News W.Va.
