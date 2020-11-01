Vote Yes on RELOCATING the Confederate monument.
In response to Sunday’s (Oct. 18) editorial letter regarding the Confederate monument in front of the Tazewell County Courthouse I’m in favor of relocating the monument. You will note on the voter ballot the wording is relocate, not remove. I do not want it torn down or defaced, but rather relocated to a more appropriate place. Perhaps there is a historic cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried, or a park where local Civil War history and facts could be displayed. I appreciate Mr. Whitesell’s remarks regarding the hardships the civilians and soldiers endured. However, having this statue in front of the courthouse where all who enter expect to be treated with fairness and impartiality is inappropriate. It is a symbol of a cause that held a belief system which included owning humans as property. You can read a well-researched Master’s thesis on the history of slavery in Tazewell County written by Tazewell County born William and Mary student, Laura Lee Kerr, titled: Bondage on the Border: Slaves and Slaveholders in Tazewell County, VA. Find it online or at the Tazewell County Public Library. Please Vote YES on the relocation of the Confederate monument.
Linda Shroyer,
N. Tazewell, Va.
