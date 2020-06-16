By now we’ve probably all heard of the term contact tracing. It is a process used to identify and isolate those individuals who have been potentially exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 patient. That’s why health departments across the country are now hiring so-called contact tracers to help locate and track those individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.
Unfortunately, scammers also are now aware of the job duties of contact tracers, and they’ve cooked up yet another new scheme to try to steal our Social Security numbers and banking accounts.
According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a new text messaging scam is circulating across the state from a bogus contact tracer. In this latest scam, the criminal may impersonate a state or local health department and urge the text message recipient to click on a link for more information.
However, those who fall for this trick, and click on the phony link, expose their phone or other device to malware and the potential theft of sensitive information.
“Scammers never cease to find new ways to steal from consumers,” Morrisey said last week. “Consumers must remain ever vigilant and protect their personal, identifiable information. Never click on an unfamiliar link and never share information without verifying who is on the other end.”
According to Morrisey, legitimate contact tracers will not ask for Social Security numbers, money or bank account information.
Legitimate contact tracers are hired by state and local health departments. They are tasked with identifying those who have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, after which the tracer instructs those individuals to quarantine and keeps a daily check on their symptoms, Morrisey said.
The Federal Trade Commission first confirmed the new contact tracing scam last month.
Anyone receiving such a text message should contact the health department in question via its legitimate phone number and/or website.
In all instances, the attorney general’s office urges consumers to never click on an unsolicited or suspicious link and never share personally identifiable, financial or otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the would-be recipient. Morrisey said the same goes for never agreeing to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account.
Anyone with questions regarding a potential text messaging scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
