As I watched my youngest son being lost in the many apps on his cell phone, I realized he was oblivious to the dwindling light outside as night was quickly falling.
In fact, I don’t think he cared one way or the other whether it was light or dark outside on that beautiful May Saturday evening.
I’m not sure he even stepped outside that day, or at least not for long. Chances are, his friends on the other side of his phone probably had not either.
I was remembering that day when talking to a friend recently about our respective growing-up years. Neither of us had a cell phone at all, of course. And we did not have video games or a thousand empty-minded TV shows to choose from.
Although she was raised in a city and I in the country, our childhoods were very much alike in the sense that we spent most of our days during warm months outside, usually playing with friends.
For her, that meant the local park, with the woods and water, and the many sights and sounds and people of city life.
For me, that meant a lot of time on the nearby creek, Five Mile Ford, fishing, swimming, looking for water snakes.
It also meant countless hours in the woods, exploring and watching out for deer and squirrels, looking for bear tracks and generally having a great time.
We played softball, basketball and football. Soccer wasn’t a game anyone played at that time and we didn’t have access to tennis or golf.
We were lucky to have the basic equipment to play anything, and I remember playing softball in a cow pasture, using rocks as bases and trying not to step in cow patties.
Our days were spent actually interacting, with each other and with nature.
That meant learning how to play and work together, and learning and talking about all the trees, streams, rocks, animals and plants. It also meant settling disputes among ourselves without involving parents, as well as learning to cope with getting scrapes and cuts and bruises and not complaining.
My cousin Garfield and I explored about every nook and cranny around the area where we lived near Oakvale. That is probably where his interest in rocks came from, an interest he still has.
For many of us, it also sparked an interest in hiking, which we continue to love.
But, of course, things change, and how kids spend much of their time these days leaves many of us uneasy.
However, I have realized that there are certainly advantages to the time they spend on electronic devices. At least they are communicating, and the world is literally at their fingertips if they have a quest for knowledge.
They also need these skills in today’s workplace. Almost every occupation requires the use of computers, cell phones and social media.
Many kids make a career out of these devices.
We may feel an obligation to limit the time they spend on electronic devices, and we probably should impose some limits. But that’s often a matter of dealing with the individual personalities and interests of our kids.
A child who is curious about the world and wants to continue learning will do so, because this is part of who they are and it always will be. That curiosity has to be nourished, not stifled.
That being said, I, and many parents I am sure, encourage our children to experience the outdoors and develop an appreciation of nature.
As much time as my children have spent on those devices, they still enjoy camping, fishing and hiking. Well, my daughters are actually more interested in hiking than my sons.
My oldest daughter’s young kids are already great hikers.
The point is, the love of the outdoors is alive and well and is being carried down through generations.
As long as parents love it, their children most likely will as well.
After all, kids watch and learn from their parents far more than from anyone else, so our acorns that are falling close had best be from as healthy and nourishing a tree as possible.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
