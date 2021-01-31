In a welcomed example of regional cooperation, Mercer County is working with neighboring Summers County in an effort to secure grant funding for a new dilapidated structures mapping project. Dilapidated structures that are in need of repair or removal are a big problem in both counties. Of course, you can’t remove all of those structures until you know where they are located at and if they qualify for demolition. So the mapping project is a necessary first step toward addressing this problem.
Had Mercer County applied for Appalachian Regional Commission funding alone, the county would have been required to pay 40 percent, or about $12,000 of the cost of the mapping project and related comprehensive study of the county’s dilapidated structures. By applying jointly with Summer County, the cost will be cut to 20 percent with each county paying only about $6,000 for the matching share.
Also helping matters is the fact that Summers County has been identified as a distressed county by the ARC, which enhances the county’s eligibility for grant funding.
The Mercer County Commission recently approved a resolution to submit the joint ARC application with the Summers County Commission for the mapping project. The Summers County Commission also has approved the same agreement.
Jason Roberts, executive director of the Region I Planning & Development Council, told the Mercer County commissioners during their Jan. 12 meeting that the mapping effort would include a comprehensive study of dilapidated structures in the two county region.
Mapping the number and location of structures needing demolition would help the counties later seek federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants, Roberts said. Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, also has been working on a program to demolish dilapidated structures, creating another possibility later for funding.
Mercer County also is considering the possibility of adopting a dilapidated structures ordinance. The commission has been reviewing a sample dilapidated structures ordinance from neighboring Raleigh County.
The commissioners correctly argue that dilapidated structures reduce property values and make Mercer County less appealing to businesses and visitors alike. Potential businesses and industries, as well as out-of-state visitors, may shy away from an area where a dilapidated and potentially dangerous structure is visible.
By jointly seeking grant funding, the two counties should have a better chance of securing ARC funding. This is an important first step in identifying and ultimately removing blighted structures from across the two-county region.
We are pleased to see Mercer and Summers counties working together on this important endeavor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.