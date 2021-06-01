By working together, members of a three-state coalition are hoping to jump-start construction on the long delayed Coalfields Expressway project in Southwest Virginia and neighboring southern West Virginia. The future four-lane corridor also will link with the state of Kentucky.
A group of Virginia-side lawmakers, including Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, and state Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, are working on crafting special legislation to help advance the Coalfields Expressway project in all three states.
Morefield and Hackworth also recently facilitated a meeting with officials in West Virginia to get the Mountain State’s support for the formation of a tri-state coalition in Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky to help advance the roadway.
Designated as U.S. Route 121 and a Congressional High Priority Corridor, the Coalfields Expressway will link Interstates 64 and 77 in West Virginia with Route 23 in Virginia, which links to interstates in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Members of the Coalfields Expressway Authority Board in Southwest Virginia also gave executive director Jonathan Belcher permission last week to work with the lawmakers. Belcher said several meetings have already been held regarding the expressway. Several different boards in the region also have already adopted resolutions of support for the construction of the new four-lane corridor, according to Belcher.
Furthermore, Belcher said discussions with federal lawmakers, including Congressman Morgan Griffith and Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, also are underway.
The expressway project, with a total price tag of an estimated $2.6 billion, is now included in new federal appropriations and transportation language targeting it to receive $7.1 million, although those appropriations must still be approved at the federal level.
By working with neighboring West Virginia and Kentucky, Virginia-side officials are hoping to make the project more viable, particularly when it comes to the pursuit of state and federal dollars.
“I am confident that by partnering with our neighbor states, it makes a persuasive argument at the federal level and at the state level too,” Morefield said, adding he has also worked on building a stronger relationship with Northern Virginia lawmakers to advance the roadway. “I am absolutely committed to this project.”
In West Virginia, the Coalfields Expressway will be about 65 miles long and in Virginia the length of the corridor will be about 50 miles. Part of the Coalfields Expressway, about 18 miles, has already been completed in West Virginia with the bulk of that work having occurred in Raleigh County. A two-mile unpaved, and currently non-usable section of the roadway, was completed in McDowell County nearly 20 years ago. The late Robert C. Byrd oversaw a groundbreaking ceremony for that section of the roadway near Welch back in 2001.
We are pleased to see renewed communications between neighboring Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky on the Coalfields Expressway project. The formation of a tri-state coalition is a great way to advance the future-four lane corridor in all three states while also making a stronger argument for those federal funds that will be needed to build additional segments of the roadway.
