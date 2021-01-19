While it is still very early in the discussion stages, the cities of Bluefield and Princeton, and members of the Mercer County Commission, are once again exploring options for nearly 2,000 acres of land jointly owned by the three governing bodies. The hope is to utilize the land for tourism or economic development possibilities. Ideas that have been tossed around include new ATV trails, walking trails and trails for bicycles, among other possibilities.
The commission ordered a new mapping of the land last month during a special called meeting with Mayor David Graham of Princeton, Princeton City Manager Mike Webb, Bluefield Community and Economic Development Director Jim Spencer and Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jamie Null. The property in question is located in the vicinity of Glenwood and the Mercer County Airport. It is jointly owned by the two cities and the county.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Recreational Authority, was contacted about the possibility of mapping the area. While a new ATV trail is a possibility for the land, it would likely not be associated with the existing Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. That’s because the land in question is not contiguous with the existing Hatfield-McCoy Trail system, which is located near Bramwell.
“The Pocahontas Trail is not close to it and if you would try to connect where ATV traffic is, for example on Lorton Lick Road, that area around Montcalm, there are lot of private property owners you would have to get an easement from to make it all that way,” County Commissioner Bill Archer said during the earlier meeting.
Area residents may recall that an earlier recreation project — an equestrian center — was considered for the area years ago. But that project was halted by the Natural Resources Conservation Service because of flooding concerns. The land is located in the watershed of the Brush Creek.
In 2013, former U.S. Rep. Nick Rahall tried to get an easement for a multi-use facility or public center on the same property, but the Natural Resources Conservation Service denied that permit as well, according to Archer.
The new mapping will help the county and cities determine if the land can be used for new recreational or economic development purposes, according to Spencer.
It is our hope that a new tourism or economic development use can be found for the property.
Until then, it is encouraging to see that the county and the two cities are working together toward a common goal of creating new jobs and recreational opportunities for area residents.
