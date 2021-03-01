I read the article in the BDT on Feb 21 about 2 bills drawing the ire of a union leader, the President of the WV Education Assoc., concerning teachers strikes, stating that the bills are retaliatory. How in the world, or who in the world, came up with the absurd idea to compensate employees who are engaging in an illegal work stoppage! That is a misuse of taxpayer funds, and whosoever does pay for an illegal stoppage should be prosecuted for misusing those funds.
If, as Mr. Lee says, the strikes are, “something you feel strongly about and are willing to endure the risk,” then by all means risk it. If they are being compensated for it and life goes on just as it would have if they showed up for work, then they are risking nothing.
I would like for Mr. Lee to try and explain this concept to the coal miners of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Some of the miners did lose their jobs, none got paid for not working and these were the ones that are mostly responsible for building this state. It sounded as though Sen. Chandler was the only one quoted in this article as having any common sense. It should be insisted that the state legislature pass the bill and Gov. Justice sign it.
There is way too much pandering to labor unions in our government.
Alan Webb,
Princeton
