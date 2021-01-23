We are thankful that we have lived to see this day in the somber knowledge that more than 400,000 of our fellow citizens from all 50 states have lost their lives in the past year due to the severity of the pandemic sweeping our nation and the world. So many of us are still blessed with good health and we appreciate our medical community for working tirelessly to develop in record time vaccines to provide us with hope for our continued prosperity. We recognize our leaders in government for their support and encouragement in the effort to find a solution to this national and world-wide problem.
It is our hope and belief that our citizens will find a way to stand together in unity. This land is our land. It belongs to each of us, to all of us, without regard to race or creed or color of skin. In this month alone, our great melting pot of America has entered a new chapter with major contributions from a Catholic, a Jew, an African-American woman, a white man, a black Southern man, a woman with African American and Southwest Asian roots, and citizens from every group across this country. We celebrate our diversity while we recognize the possibilities of harmony.
We look forward to normal arguments about normal things resulting in normal solutions in the halls of our governments local, state and national.
We must remember and respect the notion that our national colors are red, white and blue – all three. As we confront obstacles within and without our borders, we trust in our Armed Forces, the brave men and women willing to lay down their lives for our country. We respect those in our communities and those around the world, far from home but with hearts firmly rooted in America. For the National Guard in every city and town, for the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard on land, in the air and on the sea — we trust you, believe in you and thank you for your service as we do all our veterans who have served faithfully to preserve our country.
We know that the United States is the land of the free because of the brave. The nurses, doctors, orderlies, and staff who have never stopped working in emergency rooms, who have continued to risk their own lives in hospital critical care units and within makeshift medical facilities put together on parking lots, in gyms, in hallways and inside buildings of all kinds at night and in the morning and around the clock are our heroes.
For the police, fire and rescue workers in every corner of this country willing to leave home every day not knowing when or if they will return home to their families we owe our unstinting gratitude. These are our friends and neighbors who are all too often called upon in an instant to respond to life-changing situations sometimes in the most challenging situations imaginable. Without them our communities would not function.
For the millions of unsung heroes who are the backbone of this country, we pause to recognize and appreciate. Those men and women who go out to work every day. Those who labor for small wages who often must take on more than one job to make ends meet. Those who are hurting now and who are without work through no fault of their own who may be wondering where to turn in the “new normal” where so many businesses are operating at less than full capacity or who have been forced to close.
We appreciate the food pantries and dedicated volunteers who give to others. Those who provide rays of hope in towns small and large provide a service greater than our power to explain. They ask for no reward, seek no publicity and want only to make life better for their fellow citizens. How wonderful.
For the faithful who have continued to support their churches, especially those with foresight to not only support but learn to worship virtually (online) and promote physical safety while continuing to pursue spiritual well-being, we are truly in one accord with them all. We especially salute the ministers, those individuals with tremendous influence in congregations and communities, who have encouraged addition and not division during these momentous times.
Our parents and grandparents are always in our hearts. We admire caring families, the single-parent trying to help raise youngsters in tragically trying times, the old and young helping each other and making sacrifices on every hand. We wish for an end to the bad times and hope that our family members can endure until better times return.
We believe that, with God’s help, we will not only survive but prosper. In the words of Abraham Lincoln, “Without the assistance of that divine being, I cannot succeed. With that assistance, I cannot fail.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
