Virginia Democrats are showing their true colors at the worst possible time.
In a state where 10,706 lives have been lost to date as a result of the ongoing pandemic, and where thousands more have been sickened by this deadly plague, majority Democrats have made it clear that they are worried about one thing, and one thing only — legalizing marijuana.
Earlier this month, instead of prioritizing fighting the pandemic and getting the COVID-19 vaccine to those individuals who want it but still lack access to it, majority Democrats instead voted to follow the lead of Governor Ralph Northam, who declared it was now a priority to accelerate the legalization of simple marijuana possession in the Commonwealth by three years.
Now, as a result of this harebrained decision, it will be legal this July to possess and grow small amounts of marijuana. It should be noted that Republicans were united in opposition to this move.
Pandemic be damned, the Democrats have declared. All that matters is that it will be legal this summer to grow and possess weed in the Commonwealth.
Keep in mind that Virginia Democrats have not only prioritized marijuana legalization during a pandemic, but also at a time when drug addiction is still a rampant problem across the state.
Northam also wants to launch an awareness campaign to educate the public on the health and safety risks of marijuana. He also wants to train law enforcement officers on how to recognize and prevent drugged driving.
Why rush to legalize marijuana if you are worried that there are health and safety risks associated with its legalization? And why legalize pot if you are worried that more people will be operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana?
Northam’s actions, and his comments, are hypocritical.
The rush to legalize marijuana in Virginia has already caused problems locally. In Tazewell County, the sheriff’s office has had to make the switch from police K-9 units that are trained to sniff out marijuana to dogs that ignore it.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt also correctly warns that marijuana can be a gateway drug that leads to drug abuse and addiction.
He says deputies will need to have classes or seminars familiarizing them with the new law. They will need to know details such as what amounts of marijuana are legal and what the penalties are for exceeding those amounts.
“It’s going to be a lot of information to try and find out,” Hieatt said. “Does that mean you can sell it right on the street? There’s a lot of things to find out other than just it’s going to be legalized.”
Hieatt says he also is concerned that deputies could start seeing more instances of driving under the influence involving marijuana. He says people could incorrectly think that because marijuana has been legalized, they can smoke it and do things like operate heavy machinery or drive.
Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Chris Plaster, in an earlier interview, said that while possessing a small amount of marijuana for recreational use would be legal, Virginia’s laws on distributing marijuana will not change. Transporting marijuana for distribution and sale would still be illegal, according to Plaster.
If we see a spike in drug abuse and addiction cases in Southwest Virginia later this year, the blame will rest with Northam and those majority Democrats in Richmond who supported this ill-advised move.
What a disgrace. Voters across the Commonwealth should be outraged over this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.