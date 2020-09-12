Gov. Jim Justice and state Revenue Director Dave Hardy would have you believe, by evidence of a press briefing last week where each gushed about buckets of cash on hand and revenue collection improvements year over year, that the West Virginia economy is resurgent and so filled with goodness that fish are jumping straight out of the lake into the campfire skillet.
We hesitate to tell one and all not to take the bait because we suspect they know already that the economy is anything but alluring – but that something does, indeed, smell fishy.
If they were being completely forthcoming, the governor and Hardy would admit as much.
Both of those state officials – one elected, one appointed – announced a $244.3 million cash surplus through the start of the fiscal year with August revenue collections $35.8 million above estimates.
They also noted cash flow with the general revenue fund was more than 10 times as much at the end of last month than at the conclusion of August 2019.
Hallelujah! Happy days are here again, they all but announced.
Well, hold on just a second.
In an enlightening analysis – complete with helpful graphics – of just where the state stands with its revenues, and the sleight of hand Justice and Hardy attempted to pull off, Sean O’Leary, a senior policy analyst at the nonpartisan West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, crunched the numbers and said, essentially, what most of us out here in the real world already know.
“... a closer look at the state’s revenue collections shows a weakening state economy that has been relying heavily on federal aid to stay afloat,” O’Leary wrote.
The biggest take-away from O’Leary’s piece, we think, is that the state has collected $1.6 billion in tax revenue these past four months, which adds up to $264.6 million less than what it had collected over the same four months last year and $204.9 million less than original revenue estimates.
“Revenues are 14.0 percent lower than they were last year, and 11.0 percent lower than the estimates,” O’Leary writes.
Maybe the governor and the state’s revenue director will amend their comments this coming week? Not likely.
Instead of cheerleading, we need leadership from Justice and Hardy. The governor can start by addressing how to help some 70,000 unemployed workers, growing housing and food insecurity, and a budget that has relied heavily on federal aid to make ends meet.
— The Register-Herald, Beckley
