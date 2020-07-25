Like many of you, I feel somewhat like the British in 1781 at Yorktown when the Americans played a tune called “The World Turned Upside Down” on the occasion of Lord Cornwallis’ surrender. It was not supposed to happen to the most powerful country in the world, but it did.
Now, it seems almost unbelievable that such a pandemic would have swept through the world and then the United States during 2020. We often boast – and rightfully so, most of the time – about leading the planet. We are sure doing that in numbers of infections and hospitalizations and all too often, deaths. In the past decade or two, a host of experts has been predicting such a worldwide woe, and yet as a group our country has done very little about it. Like the people who stood outside Noah’s Ark and made no move until the rain started to fall, many cities, communities, states and agencies took no action to prepare.
One of the key ways to take proactive measures – other than washing hands well and often, keeping those hands away from the face, maintaining social distancing and wearing a face covering – is to make certain of having resources on hand during hard times. Sometimes during flu season, doctors will say we would be ill much less often if we always ate as if we were sick. Think of it — people ate the right foods, stayed hydrated, got proper rest even if they did not have to. Amazing.
A recommendation of having an “emergency fund” of at least $500 is a good way to start. That may not sound like much but for many in America today, it might be as large as the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Thousands of citizens are desperately hoping for those $600 per week benefits which Congress may again authorize. Remember those long lines of persons waiting to get into food banks? A lot of them are still there. Local food pantries, the Union Mission and a growing number of churches have become vital for many.
Financial planners recommend that making a monthly budget is step two. Try hard to separate needs from wants. Meat and potatoes are fairly important while having the premium package of movie channels and all the ESPN networks is not. Medicine is another high-priority item and even then it should be considered that not every minor illness, cut or scrape will require pain pills or band-aids. Usually, Dr. Mom can sort that one out.
Sometimes, simply seeing the money is most effective. Advice from financial planners sometimes includes a simple method of spending. Look over the bills from the previous six months and make an educated estimate of expenses. If possible, take some envelopes and label them for bills like water, mortgage, groceries, gasoline, etc. Put that amount into each envelope and try very hard to stop spending when that money is gone. Don’t “borrow from Peter to pay Paul” if at all possible. Those in the know say it will hurt for the first month or so but it will begin to pay off.
Those are some interesting short-term goals but like the old instruction about beginning drivers who should look far on down the road and not just over the hood, planning for tomorrow and beyond is another key consideration.
Many planners suggest having at least six months of salary tucked away. Think about July 2020 and the first real rumblings of the coronavirus back in mid-to-late January. That has been roughly half a year. Those who have some kind of a nest egg or financial cushion are much less stressed right now than the folks who are wondering where their next meal will be coming from.
We easily get used to spending what we make and not putting any aside, of course. Sometimes those who earn $25,000 annually will spend that much and if that salary goes up they might increase the spending right along with it. No saving. Not a good idea.
Planning for the future can be done for anything from retirement to college expenses. Just ask any young person up to their eyeballs in student loan debt about the need for money later on down the road. A person whose steady income may plunge from 60 down to near zero upon leaving the traditional job after decades of work with no savings will usually be in for a major lifestyle change. Nearly all of us depend upon cars and if the old buggy is nearing the end of its expected service, having the funds to replace it is a major concern. Maintenance and upkeep for ourselves and our cars is costly but nearly always well worth it.
Those are simply some ideas and not all work for everyone. Some of us are not fortunate enough to have a job where those kinds of choices or plans is even possible. Nevertheless, here is one sure thing that I can say from personal experience does work, especially when it is done out of the pure sense of right.
The Lord asks for 10 percent. Give that willingly and it is amazing how He can come with the needs (not the wants) when the time comes.
Be safe this week.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
