Are you registered to vote in the Mountain State or the Commonwealth? Are you unsure of your voter registration status?
Today is National Voter Registration Day, and it’s also a good time to make sure that you are able to cast a ballot both in West Virginia and Virginia.
According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that was created to bring attention to not only the importance of voting but also to remind citizens that they should keep their voter registration status updated.
National Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012. It is part of National Voter Registration Month and was started initially by the National Association of Secretaries of State.
Warner says his office and all 55 county clerks in West Virginia have been actively promoting new voter registrations throughout the month of September. By the end of this month, Warner will have visited more than 30 counties and nearly two dozen high schools.
“The first step to participating in our democracy is being registered to vote,” Warner said. “If we can encourage eligible voters to register when they’re young, they are more likely to participate regularly in our election process.”
Warner, a Republican, has also used the month of September to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of the 26th Amendment that reduced the voting age from 21 to 18. The late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph of West Virginia is considered the “Father of the 26th Amendment,” according to Warner’s office.
During his first four-year term in office, Warner and county clerks across the Mountain State have registered 255,888 citizens to vote. More than 67,000 of those new registrations were high school students from throughout the state, including right here in southern West Virginia.
West Virginia currently has 1,124,195 eligible citizens registered to vote. That’s a good number, but it should be higher. There are still many residents of West Virginia who should be voting, but for some reason aren’t casting a ballot each election cycle.
There is no excuse for not voting. Everyone in the Mountain State, and the Commonwealth of Virginia, who is eligible to vote should vote. Voting is more important now than ever, particularly with the big 2022 mid-term elections coming up next year. Plus Virginia side voters will determine a high-profile governor’s race this November. Early voting for that race is now underway.
In West Virginia, eligible voters can now register to vote online anytime by going to a secure website at www.GoVoteWV.com. You can also visit your county clerk’s office to register in person. In Virginia, you can register to vote at your local voter registration office. The deadline to register to vote, or to update your existing voter registration status in Virginia, is Tuesday, October 12, in order to vote in the Nov. 2 election. You can also register online in Virginia through the Virginia Department of Election’s website, which can be reached at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/
