Residents of Virginia do not have to wait until Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast a ballot in the all-important presidential election. Early voting in the Commonwealth began last week, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 31.
As its name implies, early voting allows registered voters to cast a ballot now at their local voter registration office. For example, residents of Tazewell County who wish to vote early, and avoid long lines at the polls on Nov. 3, can do so now at the Tazewell County Registrar’s office, which is located at 2848 Riverside Drive, North Tazewell.
Early voting is different from absentee voting by mail in that residents are allowed to cast a ballot in person at their local voter registration office well before election day. There also is no need to be concerned about the security of a ballot cast by mail since you will be voting in person at your local voter registration office.
Voters do not have to fill out an application to vote in person, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Voters can simply go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show an ID and cast a ballot. It’s as simple as that.
Of course, the state of Virginia also is strongly pushing absentee voting by mail. Voters in the Commonwealth no longer need a reason to vote absentee. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot, either in-person or by mail. Voters can request a mailed ballot online at elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation. They can also find a vote-by-mail ballot form at elections.virginia.gov/forms. Or they can contact their local voter registration office and ask for an application to be mailed to them.
Because of the anticipated high volume of mail-in votes, the Virginia Department of Elections is urging all those who wish to vote by mail to request and return their ballots as soon as possible. Voters can track the status of their ballot applications online at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation. They can also call their local registrar’s office to determine the status of their application.
Because this is the first year that Virginia is offering in-person, early voting, we expect many residents of Southwest Virginia to take advantage of it. There is nothing to worry about in terms of potential fraud since you will be voting in person, just as you normally would do on election day. The only difference is that you will be casting your ballot at the voter registration office as opposed to your local voting precinct.
If you hope to avoid long lines at your normal polling precinct on Nov. 3, or the possibility of additional disruptions if a second wave of the pandemic hits this fall, early in-person voting is a safe and good alternative.
