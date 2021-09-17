Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin took part in a high-profile debate Thursday night on the campus of the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy. Now, less than 24 hours removed from that closely watched event, early voting in Virginia’s all-important gubernatorial race has begun.
Early voting gets underway today and continues through Saturday, Oct. 30. It is provided as a convenience to those state residents who would like to avoid long lines at their normal polling precincts this November. However, those individuals who prefer to wait until election day before voting can cast their ballot on Nov. 2.
The governor’s race in Virginia is a big deal, as the Commonwealth is one of only two states with a governor’s race this fall. Political observers are watching Virginia to see if any potential trends emerge that could carry into the 2022 midterm elections. For example, could President Joe Biden’s atrocious handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal have an impact on other Democratic candidates? Or could another Democratic sweep of the Commonwealth on Nov. 2 bode poorly for Republican chances in 2022?
However, voters will be deciding more than just the governor’s race on Nov. 2. They will be voting on other statewide and local races as well, including town council and county supervisor contests in Tazewell County.
In the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors race, incumbent Southern District independent Mike Hymes is being challenged by Democrat Bill Bunch and Republican Aaron Gillespie.
In the Western District, Republican Andy Hrovatic is running unopposed for that seat.
Two special town council elections also are on the ballot.
In Bluefield, Va., Cathy Payne, who had been appointed to fill the remaining term of retired town council member Jimmy Jones, is running unopposed for that seat.
In Richlands, a seat on town council vacated by Rod Curry when he took over as mayor after former Mayor Paul Crawford resigned, is open. Jeffrey Hurst was appointed to fill that seat and will face two challengers in the election: Gary Wayne Jackson and Laura Mollo.
The 38th District House of Delegates seat is also on the ballot, with incumbent Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, running unopposed for re-election.
Area residents who want to cast a ballot early can do so now. In Tazewell County, the registrar’s office in North Tazewell is the only place for early voting. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A drop box is also available.
While we realize that some in our region will probably wait until Nov. 2 before casting a ballot, it is critical for everyone to vote, regardless of whether they cast an early ballot or wait until November to vote. As has been the case in recent years, rural Virginia is up against the population centers of Northern Virginia, where voter participation levels are generally strong. That’s why it is important for everyone in Southwest Virginia to cast a ballot.
No exceptions. No excuses. Just vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.