The stage is now set for Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, a high-profile event that is being held right here in Southwest Virginia on the campus of the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.
Barring any last-minute surprises or candidate cancellations, McAuliffe and Youngkin will take the stage at 7 p.m. for an hour-long debate that will be moderated by Susan Page, the Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today. Page has covered 11 U.S. presidential elections, interviewed each of the past 10 presidents, and earned every journalism award given specifically for coverage of the presidency, the law school said in a press release announcing the debate format.
Page will be joined by panelists Dr. Bob Holsworth and Candace Burns in asking specific questions that will be posed to the candidates tonight.
McAuliffe and Youngkin will square off in ASL’s moot courtroom. Both men are vying to succeed incumbent Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat. In Virginia, governors are prohibited by state law from seeking a consecutive term.
McAuliffe, a longtime fixture of Democratic politics, previously served as governor of the Commonwealth from 2014 to 2018.
Youngkin, a political newcomer who campaigned as a conservative, Christian outsider, defeated a field of seven candidates earlier this year to win the Republican nomination for governor.
Given the size of the venue and COVID considerations, the law school says seating will be limited to members of the college and the local communities.
Tonight’s debate also will be televised on several networks with both a statewide and national viewing audience. Additionally, it will be live-streamed on the law school’s YouTube channel and other internet platforms.
There is significant interest in Virginia’s high-profile gubernatorial race.
Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states in the nation with a governor’s race this fall, and the contest is being closely watched by political observers as a potential barometer for the 2022 midterm elections where control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will once again be up for grabs.
Tonight’s forum also could potentially be the only face-to-face debate between Youngkin and McAuliffe, as the two campaigns are still having trouble agreeing upon additional debate locations. Furthermore, tonight’s meeting will be the last between the two candidates before the start of early voting in Virginia, which begins Friday.
We applaud the Appalachian School of Law for hosting this important event, and look forward to watching tonight’s debate.
